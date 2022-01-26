Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - Welups is proud to announce they are the first identity blockchain platform contributing towards blockchain 3.0. Welups is a decentralized digital Identity Blockchain platform for asset verification and encryption based on blockchain technology and digital ID.

This project has been created mainly to establish a decentralized internet and infrastructure and contribute towards Blockchain 3.0. Welups Blockchain enables investors and traders to purchase, sell, and store assets directly through a digital wallet.

Welups is the first platform to offer applications such as an identity social network, a digital bank, credit supply, and other services for worldwide transaction connectivity.

Welups provides identity to each and every individual, thereby offering safety and security to the users who access social media platforms or other platforms, through their identity blockchain technology. This leads to avoiding the risk of scams and hacks in all the industries.

Welups aims to contribute towards Blockchain 3.0 by solving the day-to-day issues faced in this new digital era using blockchain technology. Not just individuals but also digital assets cannot be tampered with or traced. This decentralized application platform connects easily to other platforms to help grow the ecosystem.

The Welups serves the application layer centered on the user, which includes social media networks, crypto-banking apps, the mobile wallet, and NFT-based applications. In addition, the Welups Blockchain's high-performance digital platforms enable individuals and businesses to access hundreds of millions of unique benefits online without compromising security in this digital era.

The Welups Blockchain network's native coin is called WELUPS. It is a cryptocurrency based on the WRC-20 standard and entirely compatible with TRC-20 and ERC-20. As per CoinMarketCap data, the WELUPS price trades at $0.001045 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,181,218, at the press time.

The WELUPS coin has been listed on major digital asset exchange platforms such as LBank, and XT.com. Welups will also be listed on crypto exchanges such as Hoo, Digifinex, Latoken, Indoex, and many more.

WELUPS links the whole Welups ecosystem with diverse apps that fuel the chain's transactions and activities. Moreover, WELUPS is a cryptocurrency designed to offer banks and payment providers a secure method of transacting cross-border.

Welups is a sophisticated Blockchain with the capacity to identify individuals, assets and the capacity to connect to other platforms creates a vast and ever-growing ecosystem.

About Welups

Welups is the world's first identity blockchain platform built on Welups ecosystem. Moreover, Welups revolutionizes Blockchain Identity Management, NFT and digital asset management, enabling the creation of a completely decentralized internet, e-commerce, and life services.

Media Links

Website: https://welups.com/





LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/welups/





Telegram: https://t.me/welupsofficial





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXMgIAbreH-NqWmeY4fCBqw





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Welups

Contact Info:

Media Contact Details

City and State:Trade Centre 1, Dubai UAE

Company Name: Welups

Official Email ID: info@welups.com

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. All readers are encouraged to do their own research before making any investments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111656