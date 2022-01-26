Syngenta Crop Protection AG has acquired two next generation bioinsecticides, NemaTrident and UniSpore , from leading biocontrol technology developer, Bionema Limited.

Syngenta Crop Protection has acquired two next generation bioinsecticides, NemaTrident and UniSpore, to combat increasing resistance and a wide range of insects and pests across horticulture and ornamentals, turf amenity and forestry, giving customers even greater choice.

Syngenta Crop Protection is acquiring the patents and trademarks for both NemaTrident and UniSpore, and the UniSpore registration dossier, and will have full global development and commercialization rights for the assets. This is an important step in building a world-leading biologicals portfolio in Syngenta Professional Solutions, and opens the opportunity for expansion in biocontrol solutions for crop protection.

UniSpore is an innovation based on a naturally occurring microorganism (insect pathogenic fungus). It offers an exciting solution for vine weevil control in ornamentals, where growers across Europe have limited insecticide options. It is currently in the early registration process.

NemaTrident, a patented, insect pathogenic nematode solution, is an important addition to Syngenta Professional Solutions' Turf portfolio and is particularly effective against leather jackets and other pests. The tri-component solution incorporates Nemaspreader, a biocompatible surfactant, that delivers market-leading efficacy. Already available to customers, NemaTrident is also used in horticulture and forestry to control a number of damaging insects.

Dr Minshad Ansari, Founder and CEO of Bionema, said, "We are proud to have developed the breakthrough solutions, NemaTrident and UniSpore. As our focus is on innovation and the discovery of next generation solutions, we are pleased that Syngenta Crop Protection has acquired these technologies so they can be made globally available for customers seeking additional sustainable solutions."

"We are delighted to acquire these technologies from Bionema and leverage our scale and reach to put these innovations into the hands of our customers," Simon Elsworth, Head of Syngenta Professional Solutions Europe, Africa the Middle East, said. "This acquisition underlines our commitment to build a broad range of sustainable solutions to solve complex problems and strengthens Syngenta's position as a leader in the turf and ornamentals markets."

Syngenta and Bionema have regular communications regarding novel formulations and new technologies.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies, comprised of Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group. In more than 100 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to accelerating innovation for farmers and nature, striving for regenerative agriculture, helping people stay safe and healthy and partnering for impact.

To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com.

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta.

About Bionema Limited

Bionema Limited is a leading bioprotection technology developer, specializing in chemical-free, biological crop protection for safe and sustainable pest and disease control. The company manufactures and commercializes its own range of biocontrol products and provides training and consultancy services aimed at optimizing biological approaches to pest control. Our research is focused on the development and commercialization of naturally occurring microorganisms to protect crops from pests and disease while reducing the use of synthetic pesticides, minimizing the environmental impact, and increasing crop yields. For further information about Bionema's R&D, visit www.bionema.com.

