The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.01.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 26.01.2022Aktien1 KYG4701H1092 IHS Holding Ltd.2 US98400T2050 XAI Octagon Floating Rate Alternative Income Term Trust3 US5504241051 Luminar Technologies Inc.4 KYG4809M1096 Innovative International Acquisition Corp.5 NL0015000LX8 SIGNA Sports United N.V.6 NO0006000207 SpareBank 1 Sorost-Norge B.V.7 DE000A3MQDG4 BIOTEST AG ST ANGEDIENT.8 CA65443J1066 Nine Mile Metals Ltd.9 GB00BN326503 Napster Group PLCAnleihen/ETP1 XS2438026366 Thames Water Utilities Finance PLC2 US91159HJD35 U.S. Bancorp3 XS2430442868 Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d.4 XS2438026440 Thames Water Utilities Finance PLC5 US06406RBA41 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.6 US91282CDW82 United States of America7 US91282CDV00 United States of America8 US91282CDT53 United States of America9 SE0017483019 VNV Global AB10 XS2438615606 VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG11 XS2438616240 VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG12 XS1734551275 Asian Development Bank (ADB)13 XS1963469884 Asian Development Bank (ADB)14 XS2265998430 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development15 XS2393635391 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development16 XS2346307411 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development17 XS2406749478 Inter-American Development Bank18 FR0014008066 Société Générale SFH S.A.19 US06406RBB24 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.20 XS1730897086 The Export-Import Bank of Korea21 DE000HLB7ZT7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale22 DE000HLB7Z16 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale23 XS2436454842 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank24 XS2436885409 Zenith Finco Plc25 GB00BMWB4803 CoinShares Physical Staked Tezos26 GB00BNRRFW10 CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot