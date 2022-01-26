Brainomix Launches e-Stroke 11 to Enhance Stroke Network Communications and Workflow

The latest advancement will extend the e-Stroke platform to enable messaging and image-sharing across stroke networks, helping to optimize workflow and facilitate faster treatment

Oxford, England, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix have announced the launch of e-Stroke 11, the latest version of the company's award-winning AI-powered stroke imaging platform, which will enhance stroke network communications by allowing physicians to quickly and securely access, review and share images and patient data, send messages, make calls directly from the e-Stroke Mobile App, and flag patients eligible for thrombectomy - all designed to further optimize workflow, facilitating faster transfer and treatment decisions.

e-Stroke is a collection of tools that use state-of-the-art AI algorithms to support doctors by providing real-time interpretation of brain scans to help guide treatment and transfer decisions for stroke patients, allowing more patients to get the right treatment, in the right place, at the right time. As the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, e-Stroke supports clinicians and their imaging-based treatment decisions at all points across the stroke pathway, from simple imaging to more advanced imaging.

A recent study presented at the 13th World Stroke Congress by Dr Kiruba Nagaratnam, Clinical Lead for Stroke Medicine at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, found that the implementation of Brainomix's e-Stroke software resulted in faster treatment times and enabled more stroke patients to achieve functional independence when compared with a cohort of stroke patients treated prior to the software's implementation.

"Brainomix has revolutionized the way that we are managing stroke patients. Its e-Stroke platform allows for fast, accurate and effective analysis of images and patient data across a stroke network - which is key for us, as we operate the largest stroke network in the UK, performing close to 300 thrombectomies a year," noted Dr Paul Bhogal, Consultant Interventional Neuroradiologist at the Royal London Hospital.

Eric Greveson, Chief Technology Officer at Brainomix, also commented on the latest software release. "At Brainomix, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge stroke solutions, and building on our legacy of continual innovation. With the launch of e-Stroke 11, we have created a tool that will allow stroke networks to strengthen the way they communicate and collaborate to support the delivery of best-in-class stroke care."

About Brainomix

Brainomix is an Oxford-based company specializing in the creation of AI-enabled software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and certain lung conditions. Since launching as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, it has developed award-winning, AI-powered imaging biomarkers and software solutions, assisting physicians across the world to make better life-saving decisions. Its e-Stroke platform provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving faster treatment times and improving functional independence for patients. To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.