- (PLX AI) - Novozymes shares rose 2% in early trading after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold before earnings.
- • Novozymes is likely to experience accelerating growth in a few years, Carnegie said, with new business areas contributing, Carnegie said
- • The company is upgraded before Q4 earnings even if its new 2022 guidance might end up being conservative, Carnegie said
- • Price target raised to DKK 525 from DKK 510
