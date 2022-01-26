CellCentric secures investment from American Cancer Society's impact venture capital fund to advance inobrodib, its ground-breaking p300/CBP targeted therapy

- Inobrodib is the first drug to target p300/CBP, a new way to treat specific cancers

- Following a successful Phase I campaign, the new funding will be used to progress clinical development towards two pivotal registration trials

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CellCentric, a clinical stage, private biotechnology company pioneering small molecule inhibition of p300/CBP to treat cancer, today announces it has received funding from BrightEdge, the impact venture capital fund of the American Cancer Society. The funding will be used to further progress the clinical development of its ground-breaking, targeted treatment, inobrodib (formerly known as CCS1477) and are accompanied by additional significant investment from existing lead investor, Morningside Investments Limited.

Inobrodib is a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor that impacts twin regulatory proteins p300 and CBP and thus affects a number of established, yet elusive to treat oncogenes (including Myc, IRF4 and the Androgen Receptor). The orally bioavailable drug is transitioning into Phase II clinical trials in multiple indications; castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), haematological malignancies as well as specifically targeted tumours driven by genomic alterations.

CellCentric recently received confirmation from the World Health Organisation for inobrodib as a new International Non-proprietary Name (INN) for CCS1477. The -brodib suffix represents the new class of drug; p300/CBP bromodomain inhibitors. Any subsequent follower drugs with a similar mechanism of action will bear the same novel drug class stem, -brodib.

Alice Pomponio, Managing Director of the American Cancer Society's BrightEdge said: "We are delighted to be supporting CellCentric's mission to bring a novel targeted therapy to people with cancer. At BrightEdge we invest in ground-breaking cancer research with the goal to translate them into commercially accessible solutions that put patients front and centre."

Jason Dinges of Morningside Technology Advisory, and CellCentric Board member, added: "We are proud to continue our support of CellCentric and its mission to bring the first p300/CBP inhibitor to patients. At Morningside we are committed to investing in companies with strong teams and clear plans to deliver on their goals."

Will West, Chief Executive Officer of CellCentric, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome BrightEdge, alongside our cornerstone investor Morningside, as we continue to pioneer targeted cancer treatment through inhibiting p300/CBP. We now know that our drug can be well tolerated and deliver clear signals of efficacy. The task ahead is to build on that, maximising its impact as a monotherapy and in combination with existing standard of care agents, to treat specific cancer types."

About CellCentric:

CellCentric is a research driven and patient-centric clinical stage, private biotechnology company pioneering small molecule inhibition of the twin proteins, p300/CBP. It is focused on the rapid development of inobrodib, a first-in-class small molecule p300/CBP inhibitor, which has the potential to benefit patients with many different cancer indications.

About BrightEdge:

BrightEdge is the American Cancer Society's impact investment arm that, through equity investment seeks to translate ground-breaking cancer research into commercially accessible solutions, deepen social impact through patient first technologies, while generating financial returns that help sustain ongoing American Cancer Society research and programs in more than 5,000 local communities. Investment returns from the BrightEdge portfolio are both reinvested in the BrightEdge fund and used to sustain American Cancer Society's life-saving programs in research, access, and health equity. BrightEdge investment decisions are made based on potential for financial return and ability to achieve mission-driven social impact. To find out more, please visit: https://brightedgefund.org/

About Morningside:

Morningside is a technology and life science venture investment firm. With offices in Boston, Shanghai and London, the firm invests globally. The group is managed by investment professionals who are entrepreneurial, have deep industry knowledge and are effective in the local environment in which they operate. In addition to its investment activities, Morningside Ventures is strongly committed to social responsibility.