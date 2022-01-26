- (PLX AI) - Maersk shares rose 2% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux raised their price target, saying profits have not peaked for the container shipper yet.
- • Price target raised to DKK 29,200 from DKK 24,900, with buy reiterated
- • Container market spot prices remain at high levels, driven by constraints in the global supply chain, Kepler said
- • It will take time to solve these problems, which should mean high contract and spot prices beyond 2022: Kepler
- • Relief will come from 2023, but profits are likely to remain high for Maersk, Kepler said
