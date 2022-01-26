- (PLX AI) - Equinor outperformance is likely to take a pause in the short term, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to neutral from buy.
- • Price target raised to NOK 266 from NOK 255
- • Equinor's valuation looks full now, BofA said
- • Equinor's high exposure to European spot gas will likely lead to a negative earnings momentum in the short term as the end of winter should significantly lower spot gas prices, BofA said
- • Meanwhile, a yield of 7% is now below sector average and no longer a trigger: BofA
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de