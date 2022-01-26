The 120MW facility is selling power to State Grid Corporation of China at a price of RMB0.453/kWh ($0.0762). It relies on 21.2%-efficient JT SSh(B) 450W/455W high-efficiency dual-glass panels provided by Chinese manufacturer Jetion.Chinese panel maker Jetion Solar has announced it has supplied about 300,000 modules for a 120MW PV project combining PV power generation and fish farming in China's Guandong province. "There are about 823 acres of fish ponds in Gangmei Town, where the solar park is located," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "The project is covering a 380-acre fish ...

