Vizsla Silver announced new high-grade, precious metal-rich discoveries within the hanging wall of Tajitos at its Panuco silver-gold project, Skeena Resources announced the discovery of a significant zone called Zone 23, with near-surface mineralisation in the bedrock, Summa Silver also reported on current exploration activities and results from a rock sampling program at their high-grade Mogollon property and Copper Mountain Mining concluded that it has a number of zero-cost collar option contracts.