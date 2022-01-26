A scientific revolution to perform the key steps of RNA sequencing on individual cells more efficiently and with complete autonomy

Scipio bioscience announces the launch in Europe of Asteria©, its innovative kit for sequencing RNA on individual cells, based on its novel hydrogel technology that allows academic researchers, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical groups to extract genetic information cell by cell, directly on their lab benchtops.

With its Asteria© hydrogel technology, Scipio bioscience is creating a new standard in the field of RNA sequencing, a market estimated at $4.2 billion in 2024.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has highlighted the urgent need for accessible and easy-to-use tools to quickly understand diseases and then effectively develop diagnostic test, vaccines, and treatments.

For Pierre Walrafen, co-founder and CEO of Scipio bioscience, "The Asteria© Scipio bioscience kit revolutionizes access to RNA sequencing. It provides assurance for researchers around the world that their samples of rare and fragile cells can be processed immediately after collection, without requiring preservation nor transport that could alter the transcriptome and other genetic data. The kit also reduces the logistical nightmare and costs associated with expensive shared equipment."

Based on the invention of Prof. Stuart Edelstein, the result of four years of research and development in collaboration with the teams of the Paris Brain Institute, Asteria© is a major innovation. Supplied with Cytonaut©, a bioinformatics analysis platform created specifically for biologists without expertise in bioinformatics, the kit is a complete solution to allow all researchers to easily access individual cell sequencing.

Sequencing on individual cells brings a fundamental perspective to all human and animal biology research: it makes it possible to extract rich and relevant genetic information from each of the cells of a population or a patient biopsy. Researchers can track, cell by cell, the progression of pathologies such as cancer, and understand the stages of development of the cells involved and explore the complexity of the immune system. The adoption of this technology was previously hampered because of its lack of accessibility and the logistical and financial constraints associated with the instruments.

"Our Cytonaut© analysis software is a powerful, cloud-based solution that complements our turnkey offer" commented Prof. Stuart Edelstein, Co-founder and Scientific Director of Scipio bioscience. "It allows researchers to process and visualize data immediately after sequencing. Being fully aware of the difficulties faced by researchers in obtaining data and finding answers to complex biological questions, I am delighted to see our reagent kit complemented by such well-designed software."

About Asteria©

Asteria© is a range of products based on patented hydrogel technology.

This first kit in the range allows the preparation of 10,000 cells for each of 4 samples. The Bioinformatics analysis software Cytonaut©, designed for simple use, allows for quality controls and offers several options for visualizing the final data. Asteria©, offers a high level of flexibility and can be used in most experimental conditions on all types of human and animal cells. The Bioinformatics software Cytonaut© allows researchers to exploit their data themselves and obtain the awaited answers to solve their own biological questions.

Learn more about the Scipio bioscience solution and join the single-cell revolution: www.scipio.bio

About Scipio bioscience

Scipio bioscience is a deeptech company that develops innovative solutions for analysis on individual cells to meet the growing needs of basic and clinical research laboratories. The Asteria© individual cell sequencing kit is the first product in a range designed to provide turnkey solutions to researchers. Scipio bioscience aims to make individual cell studies accessible to any researcher, avoiding the need for complex and expensive instruments.

The patented technology is based on an innovative molecular approach invented by President and Co-founder Stuart Edelstein, a renowned biophysicist. Dr. Pierre Walrafen, CEO and co-founder of Scipio bioscience, leads the team of experts. Its R&D laboratories and offices are based in Paris, France. Scipio bioscience has benefited from the support of the Programme d'Investissement d'Avenir of the ParisRegion and Bpifrance, and has received significant private funding.

For more information: www.scipio.bio

