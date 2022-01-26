DJ Ørsted to present full-year results for 2021 on 2 February

Ørsted A/S (ORHE) Ørsted to present full-year results for 2021 on 2 February 26-Jan-2022 / 11:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.1.2022 11:55:40 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Ørsted will release its results for the full-year 2021 on Wednesday, 2 February 2022. The results will be released at approx. 8:00 CET.

In connection with the presentation of the annual report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET.

Dial in numbers for the earnings call: Denmark: +45 78 72 32 50 UK: +44 333 300 9031 USA: +1 833 249 8404

The earnings call can be followed live at: Ørsted Investor presentation Q4 and full-year 2021 (media-server.com)

Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at: Annual reports and presentations | Ørsted (orsted.com)

In addition to the earnings call, an ESG-focused call with the Executive Management team will be held on 14 March 2022 at 16:00 CET. For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen + 45 99 55 79 96 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,672 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Ørsted to present full-year results for 2021.pdf News Source: Ritzau

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: NOR TIDM: ORHE Sequence No.: 139067 EQS News ID: 1273121 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273121&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2022 05:56 ET (10:56 GMT)