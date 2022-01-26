"We stand ready to deliver the security of supply needed by the industry", says Jay Son, CEO of Innoscience

Innoscience Technology, the company founded to create a global energy ecosystem based on high performance, low-cost Gallium-Nitride-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) power solutions, today announced the official launch of its international operations in the USA and Europe. Headquartered in Suzhou, China, Innoscience is now poised to support customers through the addition of design and sales support facilities in Santa Clara, California, and Leuven, Belgium.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005494/en/

8-inch wafer GaN-on-Si FET (Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in December 2015, Innoscience is already the largest Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) that is fully focused on GaN technology. The company has two wafer fabs including the world's largest dedicated 8-inch GaN-on-Si site, featuring the latest, advanced, high-throughput manufacturing equipment. Currently the company has a capacity of 10,000 8-inch wafers per month which will ramp up to 14,000 8-inch wafers per month later this year and 70,000 8-inch wafers per month by 2025. The company has a wide portfolio of devices from 30V to 650V and has shipped more than 35 million parts for use in applications including USB PD chargers/adapters, data centers, mobile phones and LED drivers.

Innoscience produces high-performance, normally-off e-mode GaN FETs. By introducing a stress enhancement layer, the company has significantly reduced RDS(on) without affecting other parameters including threshold voltage and leakage. Both epitaxy as well as device processing have been optimized to obtain high reproducibility and yield. Parts have passed quality and reliability tests in excess of JEDEC standards.

Comments Dr. Denis Marcon, General Manager, Innoscience Europe: "The time is right for GaN, and Innoscience is ready to supply the world. We will surpass anyone on price for an equivalent device and our huge manufacturing capacity means that our customers are assured of security of supply, which is often uppermost in people's minds given the shortage of chips at the moment. We look forward to working with any company in order to proliferate GaN throughout the global electronics industry."

Yi Sun, General Manager, Innoscience USA, explained: "This is an exciting time for our customers, who can benefit from Innoscience's applications understanding and demo boards to develop their unique solutions. This will allow us to better support our customers in the USA, and in particular, the Bay area".

It is expected both Innoscience offices will expand rapidly in the coming months and years, in order to strategically support Europe's and the USA's burgeoning market of GaN-on-Si power solutions.

Ends

About Innoscience

Innoscience is an Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) founded in December 2015 with main investment from CMBI, ARM, SK and CATL. With the development of new technologies, the electric power grid and power electronic systems across the world are undergoing a massive transformation. Our vision is to create an energy ecosystem with the most effective and low-cost Gallium-Nitride-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) power solutions. In November, 2017, Innoscience first established a mass production 8-inch wafer line for GaN-on-Si devices in Zhuhai. In order to fulfill the rapidly growing power demands, Innoscience has inaugurated a new facility in the Suzhou in September, 2020. As a cutting-edge GaN technology provider, Innoscience's 1,400+ employees and over 300 R&D experts are dedicated to delivering high performance and high reliability GaN power devices that can be widely used in diverse applications including cloud computing, electric vehicles (EV) and automotive, portable devices, mobile phones, chargers and adapters. For more information, please visit http://www.innoscience.com.

Ref: INS011A

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005494/en/

Contacts:

Contact Media:

Peter Rogerson, Innoscience

peterrogerson@innoscience.com

+1 408-502-4626

Benoit Simoneau, 514 Media

benoit@514-media.com

+44 (0) 7891 920 370