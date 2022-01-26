Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce partial assay results from twelve (12) drill holes at Windjammer Central, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling is part of the 2020/2021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

This drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 1,500 m and a width of 300 m to the north of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Windjammer Central area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South in an area with no historical resources.

Highlights from the drilling include:

MGH21-244 intersected 162.65 m @ 0.64 grams per tonne "g/t" gold "Au", including 30.00 m @ 0.91 g/t Au, 6.00 m @ 1.58 g/t Au, and 3.00 m @ 2.19 g/t Au

MGH21-263 intersected 108.00 m @ 0.70 g/t Au, including 18.00 m @ 1.55 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 6.79 g/t Au

MGH21-259 intersected 96.00 m @ 0.64 g/t Au, including 23.15 m @ 1.09 g/t Au, including 3.00 m @ 2.96 g/t Au

MGH21-237 intersected 5.00 m @ 3.01 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 14.80 g/t Au

MGH21-237 intersected 105.00 m @ 0.42 g/t Au, including 87.00 m @ 0.50 g/t Au

MGH21-263 intersected 46.00 m @ 0.44 g/t Au, including 22.00 m @ 0.53 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 1.15 g/t Au

MGH21-244 intersected 37.00 m @ 0.47 g/t Au, including 12.00 m @ 0.94 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 2.03 g/t Au and 2.00 m @ 2.02 g/t Au

Gary O'Connor, Moneta's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These latest drill results have confirmed significant gold mineralization in an area not previously drill tested and beyond the current gold resources. The Windjammer Central exploration drilling program was testing for gold mineralization over a large area located within the current economic open pit at Windjammer South, north of the regional Banded Iron Formation, and the new discovery has the potential to significantly improve the economics of the open pit. We look forward to releasing the remaining outstanding drill results when they become available and updating the mineral resource estimate for the Tower Gold project in the first half of 2022."

The latest assay results from the Windjammer Central resource expansion drill program include assay results from twelve (12) new drill holes, for a total of 6,488.0 m. Additional results from these holes are still pending. The drill program was conducted to test a large area to the north of the Windjammer South resource, within the economic open pit in an area with little historical drilling. The Windjammer South open pit gold deposit currently hosts 1.10 Moz gold at a grade of 0.84 g/t gold in indicated resources and 1.03 Moz at a grade of 1.10 g/t gold in the inferred category at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold (see December 10, 2020 press release). Full assays from an additional 38 drill holes for 16,401 m from the drill program remain pending.

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project: General Location Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/111615_2db4d642748bb92d_002full.jpg

Table 1: Windjammer Central: Selected Significant Drill Results

Hole From To Length Au Gram metres (#) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (gxm) MGH21-237 162.00 167.00 5.00 3.01 15.1 includes 166.00 167.00 1.00 14.80 14.8 MGH21-237 231.00 262.00 31.00 0.36 11.2 includes 231.00 234.00 3.00 1.20 3.6 MGH21-237 276.00 317.00 41.00 0.25 10.3 includes 298.00 317.00 19.00 0.34 6.5 MGH21-237 335.00 337.00 2.00 2.56 5.1 MGH21-237 370.00 475.00 105.00 0.42 44.1 includes 388.00 475.00 87.00 0.50 43.5 includes 436.00 452.00 16.00 0.67 10.7 MGH21-237 702.00 723.00 21.00 0.32 6.7 includes 703.00 709.70 6.70 0.43 2.9 MGH21-242 109.00 124.00 15.00 0.42 6.3 includes 109.00 110.50 1.50 2.35 3.5 MGH21-242 136.50 161.00 24.50 0.33 8.1 MGH21-242 241.70 253.50 11.80 0.34 4.0 includes 243.00 244.00 1.00 1.36 1.4 MGH21-242 494.50 573.00 78.50 0.24 18.8 MGH21-243 302.00 306.00 4.00 1.13 4.5 includes 305.00 306.00 1.00 3.41 3.4 MGH21-243 310.00 335.00 25.00 0.29 7.3 includes 310.00 321.00 11.00 0.44 4.8 includes 318.00 319.00 1.00 1.59 1.6 MGH21-244 330.00 492.65 162.65 0.64 104.1 includes 342.00 343.00 1.00 3.75 3.8 and 383.00 413.00 30.00 0.91 27.3 includes 383.00 384.00 1.00 3.03 3.0 and 419.00 427.00 8.00 1.13 9.0 and 450.00 456.00 6.00 1.58 9.5 includes 453.00 456.00 3.00 2.19 6.6 and 476.00 489.00 13.00 0.91 11.8 includes 488.00 489.00 1.00 2.67 2.7 MGH21-244 498.00 535.00 37.00 0.47 17.4 includes 515.00 527.00 12.00 0.94 11.3 includes 515.00 517.00 2.00 2.03 4.1 and 525.00 527.00 2.00 2.02 4.0 MGH21-264 187.50 230.00 42.50 0.31 13.2 includes 192.00 216.00 24.00 0.41 9.8 includes 196.40 197.40 1.00 2.24 2.2 MGH21-247 608.00 619.50 11.50 0.32 3.7 MGH21-258 104.00 134.00 30.00 0.26 7.8 includes 105.00 122.00 17.00 0.31 5.3 MGH21-259 456.00 552.00 96.00 0.64 61.4 including 457.00 461.00 4.00 1.73 6.9 and 473.00 496.15 23.15 1.09 25.2 including 488.00 491.00 3.00 2.96 8.9 including 490.00 491.00 1.00 4.74 4.7 MGH21-259 533.00 552.00 19.00 0.36 6.8 MGH21-259 589.85 602.10 12.25 0.74 9.1 MGH21-263 174.00 220.00 46.00 0.44 20.2 includes 174.00 196.00 22.00 0.53 11.7 includes 182.00 184.00 2.00 1.15 2.3 MGH21-263 260.00 278.00 18.00 0.35 6.3 including 272.00 274.00 2.00 1.68 3.4 MGH21-263 320.00 428.00 108.00 0.70 75.6 includes 346.00 402.00 56.00 1.09 61.0 includes 356.00 374.00 18.00 1.55 27.9 includes 368.00 374.00 6.00 2.94 17.6 includes 368.00 370.00 2.00 6.79 13.6 MGH21-264 114.00 133.00 19.00 0.38 7.2 includes 122.00 129.00 7.00 0.67 4.7 includes 122.00 124.00 2.00 1.27 2.5 MGH21-266 145.00 161.00 16.00 0.40 6.4 including 154.00 156.00 2.00 1.82 3.6

Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 80% to 95% of true width.

Figure 2: Windjammer Central Drill Program: Drill Hole Location Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/111615_2db4d642748bb92d_003full.jpg

Discussion of Drill Results

Drilling was targeting Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosted gold mineralized stacked quartz veins north of the Windjammer South resource in the new Windjammer Central discovery area located immediately north of the regional Banded Iron Formation "A" ("BIF A") unit and south of previous drilling. The drilling was testing a large area within the Windjammer economic open pit in an area not previously drill tested and not currently in any resource category. The Windjammer South deposit occurs as the largest open pit gold resource of the Tower Gold project.

Drill results from the current program at Windjammer Central confirmed the occurrence of generally shallow west dipping stacked quartz vein sets and associated ankerite-albite-sericite-pyrite alteration haloes in large step-outs beyond the current gold resource and south of previous drilling at Windjammer Central. The latest assay results confirmed gold mineralization over an area 1,500 m long, 300 m wide, and down to depths of over 400 m. Additional results from the Windjammer Central and South resource expansion drilling program are pending.

Figure 3: Windjammer Central Drilling- Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/111615_2db4d642748bb92d_004full.jpg

Table 3: New Drill Hole Details: Windjammer Central

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth (#) (mE) (mN) (masl) (°) (°) (m) MGH21-237 572192 5370622 334 75 -60 750.0 MGH21-242 572168 5370726 336 75 -60 705.0 MGH21-243 572396 5370682 351 75 -60 675.0 MGH21-244 571968 5370672 334 75 -60 600.0 MGH21-247 572366 5370786 346 75 -60 645.0 MGH21-251 572593 5370731 373 85 -61 501.0 MGH21-258 572559 5370836 364 84 -60 405.0 MGH21-259 571803 5370525 333 75 -60 606.0 MGH21-263 571995 5370573 334 75 -60 453.0 MGH21-264 571825 5370439 333 75 -60 501.0 MGH21-265 572689 5370835 346 80 -60 428.0 MGH21-266 572032 5370529 335 85 -60 600.0

Assay results for the reported holes are not complete. Additional assay results from drill holes will be released upon receipt

QA/QC Procedures

Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Randall Salo, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta

Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The Company's 2020/2021 drill program was designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. An updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment study encompassing the entire Tower Gold Project will be announced in the first half of 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource expansion drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gary V. O'Connor, CEO

416-357-3319

Linda Armstrong, Investor Relations

647-456-9223

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at info@monetagold.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to information with respect to the future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition such as the Company's drilling program and the timing and results thereof; further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID-19 and the ability of the Company to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111615