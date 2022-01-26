A speech delivered by the European Commission's executive VP for the European Green Deal reiterated the EU executive's belief natural gas will play a part in the energy transition, 24 hours before a member of an advisory panel hit out at plans to deem gas and nuclear sustainable energy sources.European commissioner for climate action Frans Timmermans told a high-level dialogue on climate and energy held between the EU and Africa, the commission sees natural gas as part of the energy transition. With the European Commission on New Year's Day having raised the hackles of the renewables lobby ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...