Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic's KB Industries Expands It's Certified Installer Program Increasing Awareness and New Orders

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is please to announce its Flexi®-Pave certified installer, completed the first of many planned trails for Neal Communities Grand Park located in Sarasota Florida.

The trail is designed to comply with the Sarasota County 2050 Community program.

The county program defines how community areas should be designed, part of which defines that trails must be permeable. Neal Communities management mindful of the necessity to protect the area for this and future generations continues to procure beneficially environmental solutions that will preserve the vibrance of the community's ecological areas. As a result Neal Communities has committed to the use of Flexi®-Pave and has awarded the contract to KBI's Certified Installer, 'Custom Park Surfacing' to install extensive pathways specifying KBI's Flexi®-Pave.

The case for specifying Flexi®-Pave.

Flexi®-Pave was specified based on it's proven porosity that allows water to flow freely through the pathway and into the trees roots below, preserving Grand Parks' trails natural beauty. Flexi®-Pave allows the water to flow freely through the footpath, subsequently drawing the root growth downward, verses pressing upward and buckling the footpaths. Historically, upward buckling is common in all other paving surfaces, subsequently increasing maintenance costs and potential liability issues common when guests trip over protruding roots.

This project was installed by a KBI Flexi®-Pave Certified Installer 'Custom Park Surfacing' headquartered in Baltimore Maryland and is a proud partner of KB Industries in both the sales and installation of KBI Flexi®-Pave as well as other Scrap Tire Construction Products manufactured by KBI.

The proprietary Flexi®-Pave was developed by K.B. Industries, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include; Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia'sIconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic P&I provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi ® -Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shore line break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilise its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

Submit enquires to: enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

