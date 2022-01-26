DLT Resolution Inc.: DLT Data Services Content Management Allows Work-at-Home Employees Access to All Paper and Physical Content Remotely

Mine valuable data. Free-up expensive real estate. Access records with a simple keystroke and protect data from fire, flood and loss.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), a Distributed Ledger Technology ("Blockchain") Data Management, Information Technology and Telecommunications company, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, DLT Data Services Ltd. ("DLT Data") continues to help the ever-growing work at home market for organisations in North America.

Turn Corporate paper into useable data with DLT Data's Digitization and Image Capture.

With the ever-growing necessity for remote and work at home employees, companies and organisations are looking for solutions to physical file access. Until the start of the COVID pandemic organisations often gave little consideration to their physical content management. Now with the advent of work at home and the realisation that companies can reduce real estate expenses by digitising they're on-site physical content, the need for our services has become more apparent.

DLT Data helps companies mine valuable data and free up expensive real estate. Access records with a simple keystroke and protect from fire, or flood and loss.

"Image processing - OCR, ICR and document classification - is at the very core of what we do. It's our passion. Our specialty. We offer the most advanced, high-volume document capture services available. It's been the heart of our business for years" stated Linda Ambrose of DLT Data Services Ltd.

Replace your manual paper process with online data access

DLT Data helps companies - big and small - eliminate paper and increase productivity and space. Eliminate paper at the point of entry and turn your documents into safe, secure, searchable images online.

Some of North America's leading companies have trusted us with their confidential information for decades. Our innovative staff, equipment and processes continue to keep our clients at the leading edge of the service curve. Security, quality, and proficiency. All at a cost that meet your annual budget on target and on time.

To learn more about DLT Data and what we can do for your organization please click here: www.dltdata.com

About DLT Data Services Ltd.

DLT Data is a content management and data collection company. DLT Data enables automation and processing by tying your service needs to your organization's business and mobile applications. Seamless, Paperless, Clutter-free. At DLT Data, we help companies - big and small, replace manual paper processes. Eliminate paper and increase productivity and space. Consolidate paper at the point of entry and turn your documents into safe, secure, searchable images all within the cloud or on customer premise servers. With DLT Data's Enterprise Content Management Solution, all files, images and records of any kind are only a click away.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Software as a Service (SAAS) including Electronic Remote Voting, Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank, the Company offers an easy-to-use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

Learn more at: www.dltresolution.com

