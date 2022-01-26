Edesa Biotech to Join Ontario Bioscience Panel Discussion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, announced today that Dr. Par Nijhawan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual event at the 2022 OBIO Investment Summit hosted by the Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization.

As part of an industry panel, Dr. Nijhawan is expected to discuss, among other topics, how Edesa adapted its drug development programs and aligned its business with government and industry priorities to respond to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The panel discussion, which is titled "Pivoting and Adapting to the Changing Environment," is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time. More information is available at the event website.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that we are developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. By targeting sPLA2 with enzyme inhibitors - at the inception of inflammation rather than after inflammation has occurred - Edesa believes that drugs based on this technology could provide a powerful anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategy for treating diverse inflammatory/allergic conditions. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

