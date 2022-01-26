The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Launches Two New RightRice Risotto Flavors in Sprouts Farmers Markets

RightRice® Risotto will be available across the United States in over 360 Sprouts Farmers Market stores

Expanded flavors are expected to add additional market validation, visibility and brand awareness

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce the launch of two new RightRice® Risotto flavors, Creamy Parmesan Style and Wild Mushroom, into Sprouts Farmers Market ("Sprouts"), expanding the total number of RightRice® stock-keeping units (SKUs) at Sprouts to five. With more than 360 stores in 23 states, Sprouts is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the United States and a leader in farm-fresh produce and clean-eating healthy products. The new RightRice® Risotto flavors, which are expected to be available in Sprouts' stores by the beginning of February, will be joining the three pre-seasoned flavors of RightRice® currently carried by Sprouts: Garlic Herb, Spanish and Cilantro Lime.

"Introducing two new flavors to Sprouts' customers exemplifies the success of the brand and continued growth of the RightRice® product line," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "We're thrilled to hear from consumers how much they enjoy RightRice®'s versatility and range of flavors, as well as how it's nutritious and easy to cook! While preparing traditional risotto can be a time-consuming, labor-intensive process, RightRice® Risotto redefines a household classic by delivering a creamy, dairy-free bowl of risotto that cooks in one pot in just 12 minutes."

RightRice® Risotto

10 grams of complete, plant-based protein

5 grams of fiber

Almost 40% less net carbohydrates than a bowl of white rice

Vegan

Non-GMO Project Verified

Certified Gluten-Free

Certified Kosher

Simple ingredients: lentils, chickpeas, peas and rice!

RightRice® Risotto is available in four creamy, dairy-free flavors, including Creamy Parmesan Style, Wild Mushroom, Basil Pesto and Creamy Cracked Pepper. Each culinary-inspired flavor is plant-based, vegan, non-GMO and made with real herbs and spices.

RightRice® Risotto comes in a 6 oz. pouch (about 3.5 servings) at a suggested retail of $3.99. RightRice® is available in the rice aisle at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationally and online on Amazon and RightRice.com.

About RightRice®

RightRice® redefines a household staple with a delicious vegetable-based rice grain that's packed with the power of vegetables and complete plant-based protein. RightRice® is the first-of-its-kind: a shelf-stable vegetable grain that's a blend of over 90 percent vegetables, including lentils, chickpeas, green peas and rice, that delivers on both taste and nutrition. With 10g of complete protein and 5g fiber per serving, RightRice® delivers more than double the protein, five times the fiber and almost 40 percent fewer net carbohydrates than traditional white rice and can be prepared in about 10 minutes. RightRice® is now available in a range of pre-seasoned flavors, along with RightRice® Medley and RightRice® Risotto. RightRice® products are currently sold in more than 7,000 doors in leading retailers across North America, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Kroger, Sprouts, Albertsons/Safeway, HEB, Ahold, Meijer, as well as online through Amazon, Thrive Market, Hive and RightRice.com. All RightRice products are made using real herbs and spices, and are non-GMO, gluten-free, plant-based and kosher. For more information visit: www.rightrice.com. RightRice® Risotto was awarded Best Sauce/Store Cupboard Product in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Taste Awards and received the 2021 Eco Excellence Award for Best Gluten Free Product, in addition to being chosen as a 2021 Editors' Pick for Best New Product by Progressive Grocer.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

