Global Student Accommodation ("GSA" or the "Company"), the global leader in student housing, announces the appointment of Mark Ortiz as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect, marking another important step for the business as it continues to build its executive team and global presence.

Based in New York, Mark's appointment signals a continuation of the Company's strategic growth, further strengthening GSA's Board and Executive Team. Mark will play a key role in developing the business internationally, and in particular the US following the opening of GSA's New York office. Mark's appointment complements the exceptional experience and leadership already based in Europe and APAC and expands the relationships with world-class capital partners to build on the successes of 2021 and accelerate GSA's strategic objectives.

Prior to joining GSA, Mark spent over 28 years in financial and operational management roles at GE across the US, Europe, and Asia, most recently as Global FP&A Leader and Chief Diversity Officer at GE Capital. Mark brings a strong track record of building and leading finance organizations, with expertise in key areas including financial strategy, M&A, governance, transformation change leadership and diversity, equity, and inclusion. His business relationships from the US and around the world will support increasing global investor demand for student housing, driven by the sector's strength, resilience and stability.

With responsibility for Group Finance, Tax and Risk and Compliance, Mark will also play a key role in investor relations, while overseeing GSA's corporate governance function.

Alec Burger, Chair of GSA, said "I am delighted to welcome Mark to GSA. He is a significant addition to the Board and Executive Team, and his appointment underlines the company's focus on further growth through exceptional leadership. Mark's wealth of expertise encompassing finance, strategy and M&A, coupled with his exceptional business relationships, complements the GSA team across the US and Europe, and will be instrumental in enabling us to execute on our strategy and strengthen our operations. This appointment follows our recent successes and will allow us to further build on our momentum."

Mark Ortiz, Chief Financial Officer of GSA, said "I am very pleased to be joining GSA at such an important moment in its growth cycle. The student housing market continues to go from strength-to-strength and attract significant global investment, and GSA is ideally placed to capture this opportunity. GSA's sector-leading expertise, market access, intelligence and international reach provide a truly differentiated offering for our stakeholders and students. I look forward to working alongside GSA's experienced management team, to drive the company's strategic priorities."

Launching a new brand

Today, GSA has also launched a new brand to reflect its considerable evolution and growth over recent years as the global leader in real estate asset management within the student housing sector. This follows its entry into the US and the merger of GSA's operational brands to form Yugo, the first global student housing brand and operator launched by Nicholas Porter in 2021.

GSA's pioneering ethos transforms both the sector and students' lives, and the rebrand reflects the thriving business, increasing investment in the sector, and student demand. The new brand, which is being rolled out to colleagues, investors, universities and student customers, signifies GSA's distinctive voice and position as a focused, global, integrated and socially conscious student housing provider.

About Global Student Accommodation

Global Student Accommodation (GSA) is a leader in real estate asset management within the student housing sector. Our vision is to transform student housing through investment that makes a mark in the world.

Founded by Nicholas Porter, a pioneer in the student housing sector with 30 years of leadership expertise, we have an unrivalled international presence, active across nine countries with assets in 65 of the world's leading educational cities.

The strength of our business lies in our market expertise, investment capability and exceptional relationships, as well as a collaborative and integrated approach with our global operating partner Yugo.

As of 31 December 2021, GSA has $5.2 billion AUM and flagship offices in New York and London.

GSA is part of Capital Values Group, a family of market-leading businesses that specialise in the higher education space.

For further information please visit: www.gsagroup.com

About Mark Ortiz

Mark Ortiz is a global finance executive with a track record of building and leading finance organizations in the US, Europe, and Asia. He has more than 28 years of experience with companies in the multinational GE conglomerate, most recently as Global FP&A Leader and Chief Diversity Officer for GE Capital. He brings deep expertise aligning financial strategy with broader business objectives and has proven success driving business growth and managing M&As and other transactions.

During his time with GE, Mark held finance roles within the financial services industry including commercial real estate, equipment leasing and lending, and project finance within the energy sector. He is passionate about leveraging corporate citizenship for positive social impact and has a truly global perspective, derived from working, traveling, and living across over 20 countries. He is multilingual, speaking English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

Mark is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of US fintech company Upgrade, Inc. and a board member and Treasurer of the Carver Foundation of Norwalk. He holds bachelor's degrees in finance and economics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

