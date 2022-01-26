Transactional Waiver is a key regulatory step towards official launch with partner Ocean Casino Resort

Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced today that it has submitted its U.S. Gameboard sports betting platform for certification to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, and has applied for a Transactional Waiver which once approved would permit the Company to begin installation procedures in the state.

The procedures are a vital step in the Company's partnership through its wholly owned subsidiary, US Bookmaking, with Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, commented, "We are continuing to put full measures in place towards our launch with Ocean Casino Resort located in the heart of Atlantic City, and submission of our platform for certification to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement is a key milestone in achieving this objective. Our anticipated entry into New Jersey builds on our multi-pronged revenue strategy of expansion into the traditional casino business, development of the small business sportsbook market, and growth of the mobile i-Gaming market."

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the application for a Transactional Waiver which would permit the Company to begin installation procedures in New Jersey, and the entry into Ocean Casino Resort will build on its multi-pronged revenue strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to obtain a Transactional Waiver as expected, beginning installation procedures in New Jersey as planned, and the entry into Ocean Casino Resort will building on its multi-pronged revenue strategy as expected, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005415/en/

Contacts:

Company Contacts:

Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman

Tel: 1-628-258-5148

Email: m.ciavarella@elysgame.com

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

Tel: 1-212-896-1254

Email: ELYS@KCSA.com