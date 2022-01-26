Hillstream BioPharma and University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School Announce Research Collaboration using CRISPR and Computational Approaches to Advance The Hillstream Ferroptomic Atlas

Collaboration Aims to Identify Novel Chemogenetic Biomarker Profile of HSB-1216 for Solid Tumors

Using CRISPR Mediated Genome Editing to Uncover Novel Targets and Gene Regulatory Networks in Ferroptosis / Iron Mediated Cell Death (IMCD) Pathways

Further Elucidate the Mechanism of Action of HSB-1216 in Drug Resistance Tumors using CRISPR and Computational Approaches

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:HILS) ("Hillstream", the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, today announced a collaboration with University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School to determine the chemogenetic interactions of HSB-1216, which utilizes the Company's novel Quatramer technology, to further advance The Hillstream Ferroptomic Atlas for development of novel targets, gene regulatory networks and biomarkers. The study will be a collaboration between Hillstream and Michael J. Lee Ph.D. Associate Professor, Department of Systems Biology at UMass Chan Medical School, a recognized leader in the fields of computational and systems biology.

Dr. Lee's research focuses on signaling pathways controlling the growth, survival, and death of cancer cells, in order to identify sources of therapeutic variability and to clarify the "rules" that underlie the efficacy of drugs, both when used as single agents and when used in complex combinations. His lab has developed new computational and experimental methods for evaluating cell death kinetics, as well as quantifying the proportional contributions of cell death activation versus growth inhibition. They have generated reliable, high-sensitivity protocols for executing genome-wide knockout screens using CRISPR mediated genome editing. In addition, they have developed highly accurate identification of the genetic determinants and mechanisms of drug-induced cell death. "We're extremely excited to collaborate with Hillstream on this work," stated Dr. Lee. "Not only will we be getting deeper insights into the mechanisms of action of this novel ferroptotic compound, but we will also get our first glimpses into how Quatramer improves tumor targeting."

"We expect that our collaboration with Dr. Lee's lab will demonstrate a vital external validation of the iron mediated cell death mechanism of HSB-1216 in our Quatramer platform and identify novel gene signatures to incorporate into our Trident Artificial Intelligence platform to identify biomarkers to stratify patients for the upcoming clinical trials," stated Randy Milby, Founder and CEO of Hillstream. "We believe there remains a large unmet need across a variety of cancers, and we look forward to collaborating with Dr. Lee as we enhance The Hillstream Ferroptomics Atlas which incorporates diverse multi-omics datasets as we are continuing our work to provide viable and safe treatment options for these cancer types."

About HSB-1216

HSB-1216, Hillstream's lead compound, is a novel and potent inducer of an emerging anti-cancer mechanism, Iron-mediated Cell Death (IMCD). With iron's central role in cell growth and metabolism, its dysregulation leads to cancer progression and metastasis. Cancer cells can rely on an increased labile iron pool (LIP) in the cytoplasm which fosters tumor growth and metastasis. HSB-1216 decreases the LIP in tumor cells by removing the excess free cytoplasmic iron used for uncontrolled and dysregulated. HSB-1216's novel mechanism, IMCD also subsumes ferroptosis a novel regulated cell death pathway, which sequesters iron and leads to lysosomal membrane permeabilization of resistant cancer cells and cell death. Areas of interest for the development of HSB-1216 for the treatment of solid tumors, include triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and other devastating and rare tumors.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream's most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD modulator, targeting a variety of solid tumors. The active drug in HSB-1216 was found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in devastating cancers, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas. Hillstream intends to start a clinical study with HSB-1216 in 2022 to expand upon the existing early clinical proof-of-concept. Hillstream uses Quatramer, our proprietary tumor targeting platform, to enhance the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. In addition, Trident Artificial Intelligence, Hillstream's artificial intelligence precision medicine platform, is used to identify biomarkers in our clinical programs to target a specific patient segment most likely to benefit. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the expected use of proceeds from the offering. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to the Company's ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to it, or at all, including, without limitation, to fund its current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and the success, timing and cost of its drug development program and its ongoing or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including, without limitation, the possibility of unfavorable new clinical and preclinical data and additional analyses of existing data, that the risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated, and risks associated with the current coronavirus pandemic. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

