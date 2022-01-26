Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - The SEEMS DEEP Research Group has been awarded a c. €2 Million ERA-Min Grant to be spent at GESI's (OTC Pink: GESI) 100%-owned Laakso PGE-Nickel-Copper Project, located in North-Central Finland.

The funds are to be used to investigate a deep and very large gravity and magnetic anomaly, which could reflect the location of a dyke or layered intrusion that potentially acted as a feeder zone for PGE-Cu-Ni mineralization in the Koillismaa-Näränkävaara Intrusive Complex.





The SEEMS DEEP ERA-MIN Project is due to commence May 1, 2022.

Wolfgang Rauball, Director & CEO of GESI, said, "We are delighted with this exciting development at our Laakso Project, located in Finland. The knowledge and understanding that we will gain as a result of this research project will guide our future exploration programs at Laakso and potentially other deep exploration programs industry wide. The Company is looking forward to updating its shareholders with further details in due course."

About GESI's Finish Projects

General European Strategic Investments Inc. ("GESI") wholly owned Finnish company, Laakso Minerals Oy, holds a large portfolio of properties in Kuusamo Mining District of North-Central Finland. This District contains both Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Elements (Ni-Cu-PGE) bearing deposits and diamondiferous kimberlites.

GESI's Korpuajärvi Reservation Permit covers an area of 209,94 square kilometers and contains a large, strong positive gravity and magnetic anomaly, which is theorised to represent the location of a dyke or layered intrusion that could have potentially acted as a feeder zone for PGE-Cu-Ni mineralization in the Koillismaa-Näränkävaara Intrusive Complex.

About ERA-MIN

ERA-MIN is an innovative pan-European network of 24 European and non-European research funding organizations owned by the EU. The Group is tasked with the objective of strengthening the mineral raw materials industry through the coordination of research and innovation programs on non-fuel raw materials (metallic, construction, and industrial minerals). Officially launched on the 15th of January 2021, the ERA-Min program has an indicative budget of €19.5 Million.

Learn more about ERA-MIN here: https://www.era-min.eu/.

About the ERA-MIN SEEMS DEEP Research Project

GESI's 100% owned Finnish subsidiary Laakso Minerals Oy, is one of the eight founding members that initiated the SEEMS DEEP Research Project (Seismic and Electromagnetic Methods for Deep mineral exploration).

The ERA-MIN financed project, within the Laakso Project, is addressing the challenges of exploring for new deep-seated ore deposits, through development of a novel workflow integrating seismic and electromagnetic methods.

The research project plans to produce high-confidence models that will refine exploration drill hole targeting, which in turn will lead to decreased cost and lower environmental impact of deep exploration programs.

Feedback from these investigations will define best practices to industry in terms of successful discovery of new and high-grade deep-seated deposits of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt and Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Metals.

The ERA-MIN SEEMS DEEP Research Project grant is for €2,182,518, which will be dispersed over a period of 3 years. The SEEMS DEEP ERA-MIN Project is due to commence May 1, 2022.





Wolfgang Rauball



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8544/111570_ec89e99114ac1a67_001full.jpg

Wolfgang Rauball,

Director & CEO General European Strategic Investments Inc.

+44 785 197 9281

General European Strategic Investments Inc. ("GESI") is a US OTC listed company holding significant interests in Tier-1 and district-scale projects in Eastern Europe.

https://generaleuropeanstrategicinvestments.com/

