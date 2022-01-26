Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that trading in the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") will resume with the open of market on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Trading was halted following the Company's December 2, 2021 announcement that it had entered into binding purchase agreements to acquire the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite deposit/Okorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is a considered a "Fundamental Acquisition" pursuant to the policies of the TSX-V and, accordingly, the common shares were halted from trading pending their review of related documentation. Closing of the Transaction is still subject to a number of conditions including approval of the TSX-V, completion of US$40 million in debt/royalty/stream financing with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. and completion of the Company's previously announced $20 million private placement being led by Sprott Capital Partners LP. The Company anticipates that the equity financing will be oversubscribed and that the over allotment option will be exercised.

As a result of the Transaction, Northern will become the only North American and the world's third largest non Chinese graphite producing company. In addition, Northern will have two large scale development projects which will enable the Company to significantly expand production to meet growing demand from the EV/battery markets. All deposits are located in politically stable jurisdictions with good access to North American and European markets.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite is a Canadian company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is focussed on becoming a world leading producer of natural graphite and on the upgrade of mine concentrates into high value products critical to the green energy revolution including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

