Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an exploration earn-in option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Robber Gulch oxide gold project ("Robber Gulch or "The Project") from Bronco Creek Exploration, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corp (TSXV: EMX) ("EMX"). The Project is host to a shallow-oxide, Carlin-Type gold discovery, is historically underexplored and exhibits similar age host rocks and mineralization style to Liberty Gold's Black Pine Deposit located 88 kilometers ("km") to the southeast.

Robber Gulch is comprised of 117 lode mining claims totaling 9.3 square kilometers and is located 30km southeast of the city of Burley, Idaho with excellent access to local infrastructure (Figure 1). As part of the agreement the Company will also inherit a comprehensive geologic database with technical highlights and exploration earn-in terms detailed below:

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President, CEO & Director, commented, "This is a very exciting acquisition for Ridgeline. Robber Gulch is a perfect complement to our exploration portfolio and aligns with the Company's strategy of acquiring and systematically advancing underexplored projects in known gold districts, an approach that led to a recent earn-in exploration agreement with Nevada Gold Mines at our Swift project. Robber Gulch is a drill-ready, shallow-oxide gold discovery in a rapidly emerging gold district in southern Idaho and we look forward to getting boots-on-the-ground as soon as possible."

To view a video of the Robber Gulch 3D geologic model, click HERE

Historical Drill Highlights

AC-4: 12.2 meters ("m") grading 0.90 gram per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") within 57.9m grading 0.34 g/t Au starting at 21.3m with the hole bottoming in 10.7m grading 0.25 g/t Au (Figure 2)

starting at 21.3m with the hole bottoming in 10.7m grading 0.25 g/t Au (Figure 2) RG-RC-21-02: 30.5m grading 0.30 g/t Au starting from surface

RG-RC-21-03: 12.1m grading 0.65 g/t Au starting from surface (Figure 3)

starting from surface (Figure 3) RG-RC-21-04: 6.1m grading 1.46 g/t Au (Hole drilled to 6.1m - cased and ready for re-entry)

(Hole drilled to 6.1m - cased and ready for re-entry) RG-9: 3.1m grading 0.58 g/t Au and 4.6m grading 0.53 g/t Au within 79.2m grading 0.20 g/t Au starting from surface

For a full table of historical Robber Gulch drill intercepts click HERE

Surface Sampling Highlights

Trenching

Trench 1: 52m grading 0.26 g/t Au & 48m @ 0.26 g/t Au

Trench 2: 60m grading 0.40 g/t Au

Trench 3: 189m grading 0.43 g/t Au including 45m grading 0.88 g/t Au (Figure 1 & Figure 2)

Rock Chips

264 rock chips with grades up to 6.5 g/t Au and a low of 0.001 g/t Au

Zone of high-grade rock chips (6.5 & 2.7 g/t Au) located on US Forest Service ("USFS") ground have never been drill-tested (Figure 1)

Soil Samples

2,053 soil samples with multi-element analysis available for the majority of samples

Au in soils Min = 0.0 g/t Au, Med = .009 g/t Au, Max = 0.81 g/t Au

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration, commented, "Carlin-Type mineralization at Robber Gulch is hosted within similar Pennsylvanian to Permian age host rocks to Liberty Gold's Black Pine deposit in Idaho, as well the North Dark Star discovery in Nevada, which I was fortunate to be a part of during my time with Gold Standard Ventures. Robber Gulch is historically underexplored with only nineteen holes drilled to an average depth of only 184m, many of which returned thick oxide gold intercepts beginning at or very near surface. When combined with a kilometer-scale gold in soils anomaly that has only been sporadically tested, we see excellent potential to grow the existing oxide gold footprint and make discoveries along strike and at depth."





Figure 1: Plan view ortho map showing property location in Cassia County, Idaho. Map includes gold in soils contours, trench and drill hole locations, surface rock chips and A-A' to B-B' section lines

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/111706_470ff8d594dbf9c4_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Schematic X-Section A-A' highlighting historical near-surface oxide gold intercepts with multiple untested target areas

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/111706_470ff8d594dbf9c4_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Schematic X-Section B-B' highlighting historical near-surface drill intercept AC-4 with mineralization open in all directions

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/111706_470ff8d594dbf9c4_004full.jpg

Robber Gulch Project

Robber Gulch is located approximately 30km southeast of the city of Burley, Cassia County Idaho. The project area is comprised of 117 contiguous lode claims (9.3km²) that straddle both federally administered Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service lode claims and is easily accessible through a network of county-maintained gravel roads via Idaho State Highway 30. Carlin-Type Mineralization at Robber Gulch is hosted within Pennsylvanian to Permian age silty limestones and calcareous siliciclastics that are exposed within erosional windows beneath post-mineral volcanic rocks. (view the Robber Gulch presentation HERE )

Exploration Earn-In Terms

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval pursuant to the Agreement, Ridgeline may earn a 100% interest in the Project by:

Making the initial execution payment of $50,000 and all option payments totaling $750,000 (all dollar amounts in USD) over a five-year period (of which up to $350,000 may be payable in common shares for the Company; and

Delivering 150,000 shares in Ridgeline Minerals Corp. to EMX by the second anniversary of the Agreement; and

Completing $650,000 in exploration expenditures before the fifth anniversary of the Agreement

Commercial Terms

Upon closing of the exploration earn-in option agreement, EMX will retain a 3.25% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Project. Ridgeline can reduce the NSR royalty to 2.25% by:

Completing an initial 0.5% royalty buyback with a payment of $1,500,000 to EMX prior to the third anniversary of the option exercise (year 8); and

Paying $2,000,000 to EMX anytime thereafter for the remaining 0.5%.



Ridgeline will make Annual Advance Royalty payments of $50,000 that increase to $75,000 upon completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment or Order of Magnitude Study with payments to cease upon commencement of commercial production

Ridgeline will make Project milestone payments (payable in cash or, at the election of the Company, in common shares) consisting of: $250,000 upon completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment, $500,000 upon completion of the earlier of a Prefeasibility or Feasibility Study, and $1,000,000 upon a positive development decision.

Technical information contained in this news release is historical in nature and has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person within the meaning thereof under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for all disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and a 163 km² exploration portfolio across five projects in Nevada and Idaho, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Further Information:

Chad Peters, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

1-866-RDG-NVAU (734-6828) - toll free

info@ridgelineminerals.com

