BTIG Limited announced today that it has hired Andrew Vass, a seasoned cross-asset sales and trading specialist, expanding the firm's Institutional Equities business in London. Mr. Vass joins the firm as a Managing Director. He will report directly to Luke Hodges, BTIG Limited's Chief Operating Officer and Head of Equities

At BTIG, Mr. Vass will be focused on continuing to develop the firm's cross-asset trading capabilities and coverage of global hedge funds and other institutional investor clients in London. "We are pleased to welcome Andrew to BTIG. He will expand our reach as well as strengthen our institutional equity resources and platform in Europe," commented Christopher Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of BTIG Limited. "Throughout his career, Andrew has demonstrated that he is a capable leader with a record for helping clients maximize their performance across asset classes and investment styles. With experience in equities, derivatives and fixed income products, we are confident that clients will benefit from his insights."

Mr. Vass has more than 20 years of industry experience. He spent nearly 14 years at Goldman Sachs in London in a variety of senior roles across equities, derivatives and fixed income products. Most recently, he was a Managing Director and EMEA Head of Sales Trading, focused on cross-asset sales.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew to the firm. He is a results-driven professional, who has a proven record for creating value and improving business outcomes for institutional investor clients," said Mr. Hodges. "We look forward to his contributions as we continue to build a versatile team of sales and trading professionals."

BTIG sources liquidity on behalf of clients throughout developed, emerging and frontier markets worldwide. The firm's professional sector-focused trading and sales trading teams leverage their industry relationships and market knowledge to optimize client results.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 20 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, interest rates, credit, as well as convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more. To learn more about BTIG, visit https://www.btig.com/. Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/Disclaimer.aspx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005307/en/

Contacts:

Media: Jill Gordon

443.668.2055

jgordon@prosek.com

Ariana Crupi

212.738.6142

acrupi@btig.com