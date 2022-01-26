The partnership affirms the crypto exchange's commitment to promote the global adoption of digital assets in line with regulatory standards and oversight

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - Currency.com, the high-growth global crypto exchange, today announced it has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world's leading trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry.

Through this partnership, Currency.com aims to promote the adoption of digital assets through greater collaboration with key policymakers and regulators to create a supportive and collaborative environment to enable innovation and growth of digital assets globally.

Steve Gregory, CEO of Currency.com US, said:

"At Currency.com, we are committed to ensuring a safe and transparent environment for our clients to buy, store and invest in cryptocurrencies. As cryptocurrencies and digital assets grow more mainstream and become increasingly available to both institutions and the retail community, it is important that we work closely with global regulators to help build trust and acceptance of this burgeoning asset class. We are honoured to be part of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and to do our bit to build a strong and reputable environment for cryptocurrencies."

As a member, Currency.com will share best practices and support new and existing regulation of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Alongside the trade association's other members, Currency.com will also work to create solutions for challenges facing the digital ecosystem, such as the need to create strong operational, governance and risk practices.

Commenting on Currency.com's membership, Perianne Boring, Founder & President of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, said: "We are delighted to welcome Currency.com to the Chamber of Digital Commerce and our community of innovators whose efforts highlight the benefits for investors in digital tokens and the blockchain technology. The company's impressive growth highlights the adoption and demand in the digital asset marketplace, and the Chamber looks forward to Currency.com joining our ranks and engaging with policymakers to develop a regulatory framework that engenders clarity and certainty for the widespread adoption of digital assets."

In partnership with its member organisations, the Chamber of Digital Commerce aims to educate, advocate, and work closely with policymakers, regulators, and industry to create a more inclusive business environment that will incentivize innovation and investment in blockchain technology.

For more information about Currency.com and the Chamber of Digital Commerce, please visit www.currency.com and www.digitalchamber.org.

About Currency.com

Currency.com is a high-growth, crypto platform seamlessly linking the booming world of cryptocurrencies with the world of traditional financial assets. The platform is powered by simple, slick and intuitive technology to empower investors to securely buy, trade and invest in popular cryptocurrencies using both crypto and fiat currencies.

To help investors trade with confidence, the crypto platform is fitted with robust risk management controls, transparent pricing and extensive financial education content.

In 2020, the crypto platform reported a 374 percent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges platforms. Venture Capitalist Viktor Prokopenya was an early investor in the company through his fund VP Capital.

Currency Com US LLC is registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business. Its parent entity, Currency Com Limited, is authorised by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to provide Distributed Ledger Technology services under licence number 25032. Currency.com has offices located in Cyprus, US, Gibraltar, The Netherlands, Ukraine and Singapore.

To find out more, visit www.currency.com.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

The Chamber of Digital Commerce is a world-leading trade association whose mission is to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies.

The association educates, advocates, and works closely with policymakers and regulators to accelerate blockchain innovation and adoption. It has issued a national action plan for blockchain in the US, while also engaging with law enforcement at a state and federal level to ensure compliance with anti-money-laundering legislation.

The Chamber is also educating and providing solutions for regulatory clarity of digital tokens, as well as issuing tax guidance for digital assets. One of its key policy aims is to promote the use of blockchain in business and to work closely with innovators to expand the growth of blockchain technology.

To find out more, visit www.digitalchamber.org.

Media contact:

Shamillia Sivathambu

shamillia.sivathambu@capital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111504