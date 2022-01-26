Anzeige
WKN: A2JNF7 ISIN: SE0011311554 
Frankfurt
26.01.22
15:39 Uhr
0,067 Euro
-0,002
-2,19 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
26.01.2022 | 15:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Divio Technologies AB

Stockholm, January 26, 2022 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm
has found that Divio Technologies AB (the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the
Company to pay a fine of three annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK
300,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached item 4.2.3
(b) in combination with items 4.2.1 and 4.1 of the Rulebook by not having
disclosed a communiqué from its annual general meeting 2021 as soon as possible
with information about the resolutions adopted by the meeting. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violation
considering that the Company had already been criticized by Nasdaq Stockholm
for not having disclosed the communiqué from its annual general meeting 2020 as
soon as possible. Against this background, the Disciplinary Committee orders
the Company to pay a fine of three annual fees. 


The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022



About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Ann-Christine Lindeblad (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice
Petter Asp, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Jack Junel,
Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius,
Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Ragnar Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public
Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson and Former Authorized Public Accountant
Svante Forsberg. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 





Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson

+46 (8) 4056135

david.augustsson@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
