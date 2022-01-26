Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Divio Technologies AB

Stockholm, January 26, 2022 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Divio Technologies AB (the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of three annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 300,000. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached item 4.2.3 (b) in combination with items 4.2.1 and 4.1 of the Rulebook by not having disclosed a communiqué from its annual general meeting 2021 as soon as possible with information about the resolutions adopted by the meeting. The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violation considering that the Company had already been criticized by Nasdaq Stockholm for not having disclosed the communiqué from its annual general meeting 2020 as soon as possible. Against this background, the Disciplinary Committee orders the Company to pay a fine of three annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022 About the Disciplinary Committee The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning, a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities market. Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Ann-Christine Lindeblad (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Petter Asp, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Jack Junel, Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Ragnar Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson and Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 (8) 4056135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com