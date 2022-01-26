Trialbee, the leader in technology-based patient matching and enrollment, is surging into 2022 thanks to greater demand for data-driven solutions to improve patient recruitment. With an anticipated 50,000 clinical trials requiring 125 million patients over the next five years, a rapidly changing healthcare landscape, and the fact that 80% of trials fail to meet enrollment timelines, clinical trial sponsors have faced more pressure than ever to meet timelines.

New data analytics solutions and patient recruitment strategies developed by Trialbee in the last year position the company for continued growth as an innovative and indispensable partner for clinical trial stakeholders.

Trialbee doubled sales, increased headcount by 33 percent, and grew to work with 6 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies. Trialbee's innovative technology and offerings are also available globally in over 48 countries, with active engagements in studies in 21 countries with major CROs, large pharmaceutical companies as well as mid-sized biotechs. In light of the company's innovations and success, Trialbee was also named one of PM360's Most Innovative Companies of 2021.

"Clinical trial recruitment has been a challenge for too long, and our company is dedicated to helping more individuals access life-changing therapies," says Trialbee CEO Matt Walz. "Our technology represents the next generation of research and analytical tools, giving recruitment teams the visibility and control they require to reliably meet enrollment goals. At the same time, we're easing the patient journey and solving other challenges for sites and sponsors, all from a singular platform."

In 2021, Trialbee launched Trialbee Honey, their flagship SaaS-based product and the first solution to provide tracking and measurement of all recruitment activities while optimizing enrollment timelines through real-time analytics. Since inception, sponsors have used Honey to screen 500,000 patients and conduct 5,000 telehealth qualification sessions across 20 clinical research studies at more than 250 research sites in 10 countries.

The power of Trialbee Honey was made evident by a global medical device manufacturer that used Honey to avoid FDA post-approval penalties related to a cleared implantable medical device.

In addition to Honey, Trialbee also launched their digital recruiting offering, Trialbee Hive.

"Trialbee's platform introduces a patient-first approach to recruitment, and with the new expanding virtual landscape in healthcare and research, we will power sponsors' efforts around decentralized clinical trials as well as improve representation and diversity," says Martin Kilsgard, Head of Product at Trialbee. "In the coming year we'll continue to help define the new standard for meeting enrollment timelines."

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient matching and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to match patients globally. Trialbee Honey simplifies the journey for matched patients, reduces the burden of enrolling patients for sites and provides real-time, data-driven insights to sponsors and CROs so they can optimize enrollment timelines. Partnering with sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized sites, and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

