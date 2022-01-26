SilkRoad earns placement on Built In's lists of Best Places to Work in Chicago and Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Chicago

SilkRoad Technology, a global software and services platform that helps organizations attract and align employees to their business, was honored by Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards, earning a place on the lists as a Best Place to Work and Best Midsize Company to Work For in Chicago. The annual program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise space, and honors both remote-first employers and companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. This is the third consecutive year that SilkRoad has been recognized as a top place to work by Built In. The recognition also comes on the heels of SilkRoad's recent win of a Best Company Culture award from Comparably.

"We're thrilled to continue to be recognized as a best place to work in Chicago for our culture and approach to the employee experience," says Kate O'Neill, Chief Financial and People Officer, SilkRoad Technology. "We continually prioritize and invest in our employees and ensure that they have the flexibility they need to effectively navigate their work, life and family needs in our constantly changing environment. We will look for additional ways to enhance our efforts in the months and years to come."

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About SilkRoad Technology

Since 2003, SilkRoad Technology's software and services platform has helped our clients attract, retain and align people to their business. Our solutions start with Global Client Services to provide strategic HR and business expertise. SilkRoad then designs secure solutions tailored to your business requirements at scale for global companies. We deliver personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle to enable measurable and improved business outcomes.

