Freedom Holding Corp. Subsidiary, Prime Executions, Inc., Launches Capital Markets Group

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the "Company" or "Freedom"), an international financial services firm announced today that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Prime Executions, Inc. ("Prime Executions" or "Prime") has received Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") approval for expansion into capital markets and investment banking activities in the US.

Commenting on the approval, Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Timur Turlov stated, "Freedom's global footprint now includes operations in nine countries, and we expect that our capacity to offer expanded capital markets access and investment banking activities will further our appeal to both domestic and international clients." Turlov commented further, "We are pleased that Prime Executions has obtained appropriate US regulatory approval for the expansion of its services, and we are excited about the Company's prospects for growth in this market."

"This is a watershed day for Prime Executions," stated Robert Wotczak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime. "FINRA approval provides us the opportunity to engage in underwriting, syndicate, and selling group transactions of securities and affords us the opportunity to deliver additional services including mergers and acquisitions advisory." "With the support, resources, and reach of Freedom, we expect to market these services and grow the Company's base of US operations," Wotczak concluded.

About Prime Executions

Prime Executions, which was purchased by the Company in December of 2020, was founded in 1986 and today is a qualified "Blue Line" NYSE brokerage firm able to access multiple marketplaces to trade more than 750,0000 shares per month to meet client needs. Prime Executions combines an experienced sales team, brokers and all the available technologies provided by the NYSE and several vendors to provide exceptional fill rates and less shortfall slippage to a wide variety of clients on both the buy-side and sell-side. Additional information regarding Prime Executions may be viewed at its website www.primexe.com.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial securities brokerage, investment research, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services and consumer banking through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in Europe and central Asia. The Company employs more than 2,900 persons and is a professional participant in the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, Moscow Exchange, Saint-Petersburg Exchange, Ukrainian Exchange, Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent, and Uzbek Republican Currency Exchange. The Company is also members of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with administrative office locations in Russia, Cyprus, and the United States.

Freedom common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

