Keynote Speaker and Education Program Announced for Process Heating & Cooling Show Scheduled for June 15-16, 2022

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / The inaugural Process Heating & Cooling Show to be held June 15-16, 2022, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL, will bring together executives who are responsible for heating and cooling processes from a cross-sector of industries including oil & gas, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, packaging and plastics, and many more. The event will offer a vibrant exhibit hall, exceptional education, and dynamic networking functions. For more information, visit www.heatingcoolingshow.com

"We look forward to finally bringing the industry together after a yearlong delay," said Erik Klingerman, Senior Group Publisher, BNP Media. "We have been working closely with our educational advisory committee and our partners at the Industrial Heating Equipment Association and Refrigerating Engineers & Technicians Association to develop a stellar education program which will kick off with a keynote presentation by Omar Nashashibi from The Franklin Partnership, who will review the latest government regulations, international trade, tariffs, and changing tax laws."

Omar Nashashibi is a Washington, D.C.- based lobbyist and strategic consultant who uses his over twenty years' experience lobbying in the nation's capital, as well as the contacts developed with government officials, to help clients navigate the challenges and risks of public policy actions and how they impact a business or industry. Omar works with manufacturers, producers, distributors, and others to identify vulnerabilities in the supply chain and risks to customers caused by the imposition of tariffs or new trade agreements. He also provides real-time analysis of how new regulations and laws relating to taxes, OSHA, EPA, and others could cause disruptions or create opportunities. He will deliver the keynote on Wednesday, June 15 at 9:00 am CT.

In addition to the keynote, the education program will offer several sessions that are approved for continuing education credits by the following accrediting bodies: the Engineering Registered Continuing Education Program (RCEP); Refrigerating Engineers and Technicians Association (RETA); the American Institute of Architects (AIA); and International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). The following courses will offer 1 PDH; 1 RETA PDH; 1 AIA LU/Elective; and 0.1 IACET CEU. For full access to the conference program, click here.

Heat Source Selection and Evaluation presented by Angela Krueger, ASI , Division of Thermal Technologies, Inc.

presented by Angela Krueger, , Division of Thermal Technologies, Inc. Optimizing Process Cooling with Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) presented by Tom Stone, Thermal Care, Inc.

presented by Tom Stone, Infrared 101 - How and When to Use it to Improve Your Process Heating presented by Marty Sawyer, Trimac Industrial Systems, LLC

presented by Marty Sawyer, Reclaiming Heat Transfer Fluids Satisfies Sustainability and Budgetary Objectives presented by Richard Beemsterboer, ORG CHEM Group

presented by Richard Beemsterboer, Keeping Refrigerated Warehouses Sustainable with Thermal Energy Storage presented by James Bell, Viking Cold Solutions

presented by James Bell, Oil-free Process Cooling & Heat Recovery Process/Comfort Heating Symbiosis Systems presented by Drew Turner, Danfoss

presented by Drew Turner, Optimizing Your Heating System for Energy Efficiency presented by Edye Buchanan, BriskHeat Corp .

presented by Edye Buchanan, . The Secret to Safer Steam Methane Reforming presented by Mike Spalding, Reuter-Stokes, a Baker Hughes business

The trade show will feature Silver Sponsor Omega; Bronze Sponsors ASTEC and Thermalogic; Education Sponsors Drager and Frascold; and Technology Sponsor Hurst Boiler in addition to dozens of other companies. To learn more about exhibiting and sponsorships, contact Susan Heinauer at heinauers@bnpmedia.com or Frank Prokos at prokosf@bnpmedia.com or visit www.heatingcoolingshow.com. For free registration, click here before April 15, 2022.

About PROCESS HEATING and PROCESS COOLING

Written for engineers, Process Heating publishes technical, how-to info about industrial heating equipment used during manufacturing processes. Process Heating is the only brand that focuses exclusively on applying, transferring, controlling and removing heat up to 1,000°F (538°C) in nine industrial markets, providing relevant content related to one of the most energy-intensive and process-critical steps in the manufacture of goods. www.process-heating.com Process Cooling is the only media brand in the world to focus exclusively on industrial process cooling. Process Cooling targets engineering professionals who buy and specify process equipment to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor or control temperature down through cryogenic levels. www.process-cooling.com

The Process Heating & Cooling Show and the magazines are owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events, and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

