Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Dala Energi AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (22/22)

On request of Dala Energi AB (publ), company registration number 556000-9374, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from January 27, 2022. Shares Short name: DE -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 24,771,656 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000201253 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 246129 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556000-9374 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------- 65 Utilities --------------- 6510 Utilities --------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46(0)812157690.