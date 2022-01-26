New Food & Beverage Academy Offering Hospitality-Based Education for Restaurants, Foodservice, Specialty Beverage, and Café Owners to Launch At International Restaurant & Foodservice Show and Coffee Fest

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / From March 6-8, 2022 the co-located International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York and Coffee Fest New York, will be offering the Food & Beverage Academy at the Javits Center in New York City. The brand-new education program will offer tracks for all segments of the industry - from independent owners to chains to specialty coffee and tea. The new Education Summits will focus on the most important issues including business solutions, marketing tips, operational efficiency and staffing solutions.

"There is a real value in the colocation of these two trade shows and conferences and we look forward to welcoming everyone in the hospitality industry in the tri-state region to our new Food & Beverage Academy which will offer education sessions for restaurant, foodservice, specialty beverage and café owners," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President, Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "During the three-day event, attendees will have access to four new Education Summits, Workshops, Coffee Fest Education, special presentations on Center Stage, workshops, the NY Seafood Summit and much more."

One aspect of the Food & Beverage Academy are four new Education Summits. Staying on top of trends from inventory management and pricing; to strategizing how to keep customers coming back and staffing, hiring, and training the Independent Operator Summit will offer sessions on:

Building a Committed Community

Leasing Restaurant Space

Marketing 101

Hacking the New Normal

Way to Profitability with a Sustainability mindset

Healthy Food and Beverage Trends

The Multi-Unit and Chain Operator Summit will offer insight from subject matter experts on in-house vs. third party delivery, ghost and virtual kitchens, how to leverage customer data, sourcing and retaining talent, and more. Sessions will include:

Owners' vs GM - Who Wins

Reinventing Gotham Restaurant for a New Generation

Building Teams that Thrive

Scaling a Restaurant Concept

Corporate Culture for Future Success

Drive Revenue with Private Events

Crisis Management

Foodservice and dining pose a number of challenges that differ from a traditional restaurant. The Foodservice Summit will address micro-markets or menu variety, foodservice or dietary needs feeding those in educational, medical, or corporate dining environments. Session will cover:

Accommodating Special Dietary Requests

Plant Power for Health, the Environment and Social Justice

Enhancing Customers Coffee Experience

Plant Based Proteins, Dairy Alternatives and more

Menu Development with Cold Brew Coffee and Tea

Future of Nutrition, Health and Wellness

Beyond Avocado Toast - Plant based breakfast options

Creating a Sustainable Mindset

Navigating today's technology landscape - from mobile payments to delivery and ghost kitchens, AI and machine learning, and more, is a challenge for everyone in the hospitality industry. Hear from leading technology experts in the TechBytes Summit, with sessions focused on:

How to Beat Third-Party Delivery Apps

The State of Foodservice Technology

Building a Tech Stack to Match Customer Expectations

How Brick & Mortar Brands can Harness Technology

New Table Touch Tech

Technology to Better Communicate with Guests

All content at Coffee Fest is designed to help drive businesses forward. Attendees will have access to over 30 free morning seminars designed for Owner/Operators, Roasters, Baristas and New Start Ups. Coffee Fest New York will offer 30 paid workshops covering 5 tracks of content: Business Operation, Roasting, Coffee & Tea and Sales and Marketing and New Start-up. Speed-session style education will take place on the trade show floor in the Conversation Corner sponsored by Odeko. A few of the sessions that would be most synergistic for both restauranteurs and coffee shop owners include:

*Energy Drink Workshop: Power up your Profits

Customer Service Essentials: Six tips to building your base

Specialty Tea: Menu Diversity in Your Cafe

Lease Negotiation and Site Selection for Start Ups & Renewal Tenants

*Starting Right: The business knowledge you need to succeed

Touchless Marketing in the Post-Pandemic World

*Longevity in Business Workshop: The 7 Things Every Business Needs to Remain Successful

*Pre-Training 101: Setting People Apart Before They Even Start

2022 Drink Trends

More details on specific seminars, workshops and education only at Coffee Fest New York can be found on the Coffee Fest website at https://www.coffeefest.com/new-york/education-program .

There will also be five Featured Workshops offered, with content designed based on operator feedback. Subjects ranged from Motivating the Unmotivated Team, Selling Your Restaurant, Modifying a Menu to Accommodate Gluten-Free Customers, a Financial Bootcamp for Restaurant Owners, and a Total Team Makeover. To register and find details on all of the workshops here.

Clarion Events (us.clarionevents.com ) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group include the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, Coffee Fest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

