Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Announces Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project Drilling Program in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces the resumption of its 5,000-meter diamond drill program on the Capim Grosso graphite project located within the Bahia State of Brazil, aiming to further delineate the graphite mineralization at the site.

After having drilled 241.3 meters in 2021 (see press release dated December 22, 2021), the drilling team temporarily wrapped up drilling over the holiday period, resuming activities on January 15, 2022.

The introduction of a second drilling rig, which is currently onsite, has expedited the drilling program. The ability to drill two holes simultaneously will accelerate the conclusion of the drilling program and will positively impact the announcement of results.

Drillcore-cutting equipment is currently en route to the site, which will enable the team to begin splitting the drill core to produce samples for laboratory assays. SGS Geosol, in Vespasiano, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil will be commissioned to conduct the analysis of the assays.

Drilling activities are led by Mr. Ib Camara, Geologist for Gratomic do Brasil, with the support of Area Manager Mr. Antonio Vitor, and under the guidance of Senior Geology Consultant Mr. Nico Scholtz, QP.

Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, says: "I am extremely happy to see how our multicultural team cooperates in a very effective way, regardless of distance, nationality and language. The end result will most certainly be world-class, supporting Gratomic's strategy to become a key global player in the Graphite scenario."

"Gratomic's focus is, and will remain, bringing value to its shareholders and stakeholders. We will continue to seek out potential projects that fit within our core foundational pillars, which includes positive economic impact, strategic asset acquisition and development, continuous improvement, and environmental stewardship. Our overarching goal is sustainable growth to support a cleaner future," stated Arno Brand CEO & President.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

