The initiative features artwork created in regions around the world, inspired by responses to the question: what gives you confidence?

Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, today announced the latest initiative focused on its Confidence to Be platform, a global effort to celebrate confidence and spark conversation around the unique things that make each person feel their best. Confidence is at the core of Merz Aesthetics' purpose, with this initiative underscoring the commitment to inspire customers, patients and employees to connect through their own personal stories.

Inspired by the confidence stories of the Merz Aesthetics employees, local artists from around the world created four one-of-a-kind pieces of art. The artwork will now be displayed at Merz Aesthetics' headquarters in Frankfurt, Mexico City, Raleigh, São Paulo and Singapore. Based on the regional responses and the perspectives of the artists, the style of the pieces varies from delicate and soft to vibrant and bold. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We exist to fuel confidence by helping people look better, feel better and live better," said Bob Rhatigan, CEO, Merz Aesthetics. "Aesthetics is about more than looks. It's about feeling good in your skin, finding ways to express your true self and feeling more confident. We believe that when you have confidence, you can't help but spark it in others. Each of our dedicated employees plays a critical role in sparking confidence around the world, and we're proud to demonstrate this purpose throughout our business and this endeavor."

As part of the recent initiative, Merz Aesthetics employees around the world were asked to answer the question: what gives you confidence? The responses were compiled by region and shared with local artists to help inspire the creation of four one-of-a-kind pieces of art. The artwork will be displayed at Merz Aesthetics' headquarters around the world-Frankfurt, Mexico City, Raleigh, São Paulo and Singapore. Based on the regional responses and the perspectives of the artists, the style of the pieces varies from delicate and soft to vibrant and bold.

When the art was revealed in offices around the world, members of the Merz Aesthetics team offered their perspective on the organization's Confidence to Be platform, sharing the unique ways in which they find confidence every day and what the artwork means to them. To celebrate this initiative, these stories were pulled into a video along with footage of the artists, employee reactions to the artwork and insights into Merz Aesthetics' history and future.

In addition to the creation of the pieces of art, Merz Aesthetics has launched a global social media conversation to engage individuals online to share their own unique confidence stories using ConfidenceToBe. For more information, please visit us on Instagram @MerzAesthetics and our website at merzaesthetics.com/confidencetobe.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves-however they define it. Clinically proven, our product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. We are known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Our global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 36 countries worldwide. Merz Aesthetics is part of Merz Group, a family-owned business founded in 1908 and based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

