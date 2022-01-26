Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Ad-hoc und eine gewaltige Kurschance!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
26.01.22
08:02 Uhr
3,945 Euro
+0,005
+0,13 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8054,20017:30
Dow Jones News
26.01.2022 | 17:19
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Year-end Results

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Year-end Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Year-end Results 26-Jan-2022 / 15:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notice of Year-End Results

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin, 26 January 2022 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, today announces that it intends to issue its results for the year ended 31 December 2021, on Tuesday 1 March 2022 at 07:00 GMT.

Management will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08:30 GMT on this date. Dial in details for this call are outlined below and the webcast will be available on the Dalata website on 1 March 2022. 

Ireland:     +353 1 431 1252 
UK:       +44 333 3000 804 
USA:       +1 631 913 1422 
Other Locations: +353 1 431 1252 
Passcode:    84656497#

The Group's Full Year Results Press Release and Presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 1 March 2022. www.dalatahotelgroup.com

ENDS

Contacts 

Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary 
T: +353 1 206 9400 
E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,166 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 11 new hotels and has plans to extend three of its existing hotels, adding over 2,600 bedrooms. The new rooms will

bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 11,800. For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR39.6 million and a loss after tax of EUR30.4 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:   635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
Sequence No.: 139101 
EQS News ID:  1273272 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273272&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2022 10:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

DALATA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.