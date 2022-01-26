Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Cybersecurity Introduces New PenLogic Penetration Testing Service for Proactive, Ongoing Security

IGI Cybersecurity creates new comprehensive service to address limitations of traditional penetration testing

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / IGI Cybersecurity Services, a division of IGI (OTCQB:IMCI), has added the PenLogic penetration testing service to its portfolio of security services. PenLogic addresses the limitations of a traditional penetration testing approach and closes security gaps by providing an annual service to support clients' changing risk exposure.

"IGI's PenLogic service will help us better protect our clients by proactively challenging security measures and providing actionable recommendations, not only once a year but on an ongoing basis," said Kevin Hutchinson, VP of Cybersecurity Services at IGI. "It includes customized, comprehensive penetration tests performed annually, post-remediation penetration scanning, plus monthly penetration maintenance testing,"

PenLogic is part of IGI's growing portfolio of services, which includes Chief Information Security Officer Team-as-a-Service (CISO TaaS), Security Risk Assessments, Incident Response, Penetration Testing, and more. IGI introduced its CISO TaaS service last month to meet growing industry demands for cybersecurity expertise. This service gives customers access to a CISO-led team of practitioners with a variety of skills and expertise, addressing the evolving role of a traditional CISO.

"Our PenLogic and CISO TaaS offerings are a direct response to our clients' changing needs in this unpredictable cybersecurity threat landscape," said Chad Walter, VP of Sales and Marketing at IGI Cybersecurity. "Cybersecurity expertise is increasingly hard for our clients to find and manage internally, which means they need extra support from us. They are looking for services that are comprehensive, proactive, and logical-so we adjusted our services to match those needs."

PenLogic will help organizations meet changing compliance requirements, reduce overall cyber risk, and improve their cyber resiliency.

For more information, visit IGIcybersecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

Media Contact

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 727-0983

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685638/IGI-Cybersecurity-Introduces-New-PenLogicTM-Penetration-Testing-Service-for-Proactive-Ongoing-Security