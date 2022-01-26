2024 financial targets reaffirmed: Annual revenue of €65 million, which could be increased to at least €85 million if M&A operations are carried out EBITDA margin of approximately 25%

Major success of the IPO on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemicals (Paris:ALKEM) (ISIN: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM) today announced its consolidated revenue for the year to December 31, 2021.

Olivier FAHY, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Berkem, commented: "Our revenue growth in 2021 is a result of the acceleration in our activity both in France and abroad in response to the ever-increasing demand for bio-sourced chemical solutions in everyday products. In order to achieve our industrial, commercial and innovation objectives, we have accelerated recruitments and strengthened our investment ability notably thanks to our very successful IPO on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. Armed with these assets, we are able to reaffirm our profitability target with an EBITDA margin of 25% and organic revenue of €65 million by 2024

Over the year to December 31, 2021, Groupe Berkem recorded revenue of €46.1 million (unaudited), giving annual growth of almost 14%1 compared with 2020 (which generated revenue of €40.6 million). For the record, between 2013 and 2020 annual revenue growth averaged 11.9%2

The plant extraction division generated revenue of €14.5 million and accounted for 31.5% of 2021 revenue (vs. 35% in 2020).

The formulation division generated revenue of €31.6 million and accounted for 68.5% of 2021 revenue (vs. 65% in 2020). Revenue from this division saw strong growth of 20% in 2021, notably thanks to the growth in demand for bio-sourced solutions in the construction sector (+33%), but also the pest control market (+21%).

Governance

In addition, Groupe Berkem announces the strengthening of its management team with the appointment of Éric Moussu as Group Commercial Officer. His solid expertise of thirty years in the chemical sector is a considerable asset to support the Group's ambitions.

Ambitious 2024 financial targets reaffirmed

The Group is targeting annual revenue of at least €65 million by 2024, which could be increased to at least €85 million should any external growth operations be carried out. It is also targeting an EBITDA margin of around 25% by the same year.

Major success of Groupe Berkem's IPO on theEuronext Growth market in Paris

In December 2021, the Company carried out a €43.9 million capital increase the initial offering being several times oversubscribed, the Company fully exercised the Extension Clause. Furthermore, following partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the total size of the Offering was increased to €52.2 million; the total number of Groupe Berkem shares sold within the framework of its Initial Public Offering was thus 5,615,191, including 4,719,222 new ordinary shares and 895,969 existing shares.

Next financial publication

2021 annual results and 2022 first-quarter revenue: April 21, 2022 (after market)

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (cosmetics, food and beverages, construction, public hygiene, etc.). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved a revenue of €41 million and an EBITDA margin close to 19% in 2020. The Group has almost 165 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir). www.groupeberkem.com

1 Purely organic growth, with no change in scope over the year

2 Data for the years 2013 to 2016 is from audited social financial data

