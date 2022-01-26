Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: "MAAT" or the "Company"), a French clinical stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, announces today the publication in the French legal announcements bulletin (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) of January 26, 2022 of its convening notice to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting to be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:00 am CET at the Company's headquarters located at 70 avenue Tony Garnier Lyon 7e (the "General Meeting

The notice of meeting which contains the agenda, the full text of the draft resolutions as well as the main terms of participation and voting at the General Meeting can be found on the investor section of the Company's website.

Considering the context of health crisis linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the terms of participation and voting at this General Meeting may change depending on the evolution of the health and/or regulatory situation. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website: www.maatpharma.com/investor-2/GM

Prior to the consideration of the items of the agenda, this General Meeting will be an opportunity to review and discuss the Company's latest developments over the past months.

This notice and all preparatory documents for the General Meeting will be available for consultation in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions at the Company's registered office and on the investor section of the Company's website

As a reminder, the annual shareholders' General Meeting of the Company which will, inter alia, deliberate on the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, will be held on May 23, 2022.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in a Phase II clinical trial in acute GvHD. Our powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, supports the development and expansion of our pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

