Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 Mnémonique: ALIKO) (Paris:ALIKO),a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, today announced the initiation of commissioned research coverage of its title by Sphene Capital, with a study entitled "Restart of a technology leader in laboratory automation".

The Sphene Capital study presents a target price of €7.70 per share1 with an investment recommendation to "buy".

Click here to access the document which is also available on the company's investor website:

https://www.ikonisys-finance.com/index.php

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

1 The target valuation price was first published on 25 January 2022. This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005789/en/

Contacts:

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@Ikonisys.com

NewCap

Olivier Bricaud Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.:+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98