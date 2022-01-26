Anzeige
26.01.2022 | 18:46
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, January 25

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2021

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2021 and the Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

26 January 2022

