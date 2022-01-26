BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS



BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2021



Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2021 and the Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



26 January 2022