VNA Health Care: VNA Encourages Women to Come in For Their Annual Physical

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / The last two years have been challenging ones for many Americans, with COVID-related issues resulting in delayed medical evaluations, diagnosis, care, and treatment. This quarter, VNA Health Care encourages women to come in for their annual physicals, with January marking an important calendar event: national cervical cancer screening month.

With 2021 squarely in the rearview, VNA Health Care looks forward to 2022 and towards furthering its mission of serving the suburban Chicago area with convenient and compassionate healthcare.

Cervical Cancer Screening Month

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022 it is estimated that nearly 14,000 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed, resulting in almost 4,300 deaths.

Once ranked among the leading causes of death for women, cervical cancer rates have been on the decline over the last four decades, largely due to the increased use of pap tests and HPV tests as part of an annual physical, as well as the increased use of HPV vaccinations among the younger population.

The Importance of Annual Physicals for Women

Annual physicals are important for everyone. Not only are they a way to evaluate overall health and well-being, but they are a critical component of preventive care.

However, for women, annual physicals, or a 'well-woman' exam is a more personal experience that can be uncomfortable for some. Yet it is one of the most important appointments when it comes to detecting early warning signs of cervical or breast cancer, as well as a myriad of other health concerns.

Early intervention may mean the difference between life and death, providing the patient with more options for management and treatment, as well as better overall outcomes.

The Benefits of Annual Physicals for Women

An Opportunity to Ask Questions: Often, patients have questions regarding their health that don't rise to the level of necessitating an appointment. Although telehealth is available, some patients are more comfortable discussing these issues in person with their physician or Nurse Practitioner, and annual physicals represent an opportunity to do so.

Developing a Relationship with a Primary Caregiver: Annual physicals provide the opportunity to get to know the primary physician or nurse practitioner better, and for them to become increasingly familiar with a patient's medical history, progression of health issues, concerns, and more, resulting in care and service tailored to the patient's background, needs and concerns.

Early Detection: Early detection, especially as it relates to cancer(s), results in better prognosis, improved outcomes, a wider selection of treatment options, and more.

Preventive Care: The best approach to health is in preventing issues from arising in the first place. Annual physicals offer an opportunity to evaluate lifestyle choices and preventive treatment options to keep patients happy, healthy, and living their best lives.

About VNA Health Care

VNA Health Care is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center in suburban Chicago and operates 16 clinics serving over 75,000 people a year. VNA strives to improve health equity and reduce health disparities with high-quality, accessible, and compassionate care delivered in VNA health centers, community settings, and patient homes. VNA is accredited by The Joint Commission and certified as a Primary Care Medical Home for all sites.

To learn more or make an appointment, visit www.vnahealth.com.

Media Source: https://www.vnahealth.com/

Email: communications@vnahealth.com

Phone Number: (630) 978-2532

SOURCE: VNA Health Care

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685549/VNA-Encourages-Women-to-Come-in-For-Their-Annual-Physical