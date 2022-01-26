Setting a new standard with Performance-Guided Surgery

When the smart phone in your pocket has more computing power than the standard technology in our hospital operating rooms, it's time for change. Asensus Surgical is a small cap technology company on a mission to disrupt the surgical landscape and set a new standard for the future of surgery.

The company's technology platform, Senhance®, combines state-of-the-art robotics with augmented intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) which work together to ensure the surgeons and OR teams have the state-of-the-art technology they need to deliver superior outcomes for patients.

It's no secret that surgery can be unpredictable. One in five patients undergoing surgery has one or more complications and preventable surgical complications cost health systems billions of dollars each year. The Senhance Surgical Platform's digital laparoscopy devices allow surgeons to perform laparoscopic, minimally-invasive, smart procedures, where patients could experience fewer surgical complications and enjoy faster recovery times.

In the future, Asensus' Surgical Assurance Framework will be at the heart of Performance-Guided Surgery, elevating the work of the surgeon and providing advanced pre-operative, intra-operative and post-operative intelligence to the surgical team. This framework will help surgeons prep, plan and respond when the unexpected occurs. Digital laparoscopic robotic devices and integrated computer vision and machine learning mimic the traditional movements of laparoscopic surgical instruments, for enhanced safety and predictability.

The Senhance Surgical Platform's AI (augmented intelligence) system acts as a digital assistant to support the surgeon's work, providing real-time clinical intelligence, not to mention an enhanced view of the surgical field, for every surgery to increase safety and efficacy. Surgeons can perform precise 3D measurements, place digital tags to help communicate with the OR team, and seamlessly zoom and pan throughout the procedure with no additional effort. The platform can also guide surgeons if the unexpected occurs, so they can focus exclusively on the patient outcomes.

The surgical robotics market is forecast to reach $15 billion by 2026-yet fewer than 5% of current surgeries are being done robotically because the cost per procedure is so high. Flipping this unfavorable economic structure around, Asensus offers hospitals and healthcare groups low-cost entry into Performance-Guided Surgery, plus attractive leasing models for its state-of-the-art surgical system, technology and integrated remote mentoring. Fully reusable instruments further help to reduce costs. It's a model that makes fiscal and practical sense-and one that can increase quality of care and lead to superior patient outcomes.

During 2021, surgeons performed more than 2,000 procedures using the Senhance System. As competitors are talking about the future, Asensus is already there. The company is revolutionizing minimally invasive surgery now with 39 active clinical sites and six training centers around the globe, and more growth anticipated in 2022 and beyond.

It's time to expect more from surgery. It's time to disrupt a market in desperate need of change.

