Kiel, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - The Ariva Digital team has recently produced an NFT series starring 'Arivaman', the main character of Ariva Wonderland. Arivaman shall travel to over 24 different countries, including Vietnam, Philippines, Pakistani, Peru, UAE, Egypt, Switzerland, Turkey, Germany, Estonia, Ukraine, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, USA, UK, Indonesia, Brazil, Korea, Japan, India, China Old and China Modern.

The team is also excited to announce that there are nine different space-themed NFTs, namely 'Moon', 'Earth', 'Mercury', 'Venus', 'Saturn', 'Uranus', 'Mars', 'Neptune', and 'Sun'. Additionally, there is also 'Back To The Wonderland' along with 2 different Arivaman designs.

In a nutshell, the concept of Arivaman is that a character had to be created which could accurately represent each aspect of our society, such as gender (the character itself is genderless), music, animals, and of course, travelling. Arivaman shall hence go on different journeys in a new, unique and exciting adventure, and the team hopes that this innovative effort will also help its Ariva Wonderland project, which has since garnered a lot of attention.

The Arivaman NFT series has now officially been launched. Visit Binance NFT for more information and for additional information, be sure to follow the official website and social media channels like Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.





About Ariva

Ariva is an innovative blockchain platform which intends to solve the inefficiencies of the tourism industry by providing a next-generation blockchain-based ecosystem. It essentially wishes to influence the tourism sector by combining cutting-edge goods, services and products into its ecosystem.

This is divided into many important categories, according to the official whitepaper, including Ariva.World, Ariva.Finance, Ariva.Club, and finally the Ariva Metaverse. These are all interconnected too, allowing for improved compatibility and therefore providing tourists with a unique experience facilitated by the smart usage of blockchain technologies.

Ariva Wonderland, a new metaverse initiative by Ariva, would provide users with the opportunity to enjoy a fully next-generation and practically limitless tourism experience, allowing them to virtually travel to any place desired. Moreover, the Ariva metaverse project's purpose is to merge the themes of VR and travelling via the crypto sector to offer a second life suitable for an expanding tourism industry. Due to this, users will be able to enjoy a new age of virtual tourism loaded with all kinds of unlimited future travel experiences. To that end, land sales shall start near the end of this month, and the project had also been listed on Liquid Exchange not too long ago with the ARV/USDT pair and gained a blue tick on BscScan.

Media Information:

Contact Person: Hans S.

Address: Kiel, Germany

Company: Ariva Co.

Email: support@ariva.digital

Website: https://ariva.digital/

