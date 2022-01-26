- (PLX AI) - Tesla Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.54 vs. estimate USD 2.34.
- • Q4 adjusted net income USD 2,879 million vs. estimate USD 2,554 million
- • Q4 free cash flow USD 2,775 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 4,090 million vs. estimate USD 3,894 million
- • Q4 EBIT margin 14.7%
- • Tesla says factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through 2022
- • We have sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans and other expenses
