Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Participate in "Go to Market Strategies" Panel at Maxim Blockchain Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million users, today announced that Tim Quirk, SVP of Product will be participating in "Go to Market Strategies" panel at the Maxim/M-vent Blockchain Conference: Trends in the world of NFTs and Crypto on January 27, 2022.

Event: Blockchain Conference: Trends in the world of NFTs and Crypto

Panel: Go to Market Strategies

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Register to watch the panel here: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-blockchain-conference.

About Zedge

Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 43 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market their digital content, to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile entertainment app in beta, focused on short-form storytelling. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel

Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685706/Zedge-To-Participate-in-Go-to-Market-Strategies-Panel-at-Maxim-Blockchain-Conference