Berexia and SkyCentrics Partner to Create Grid-Interactive Efficient Building (GEB) Platform

BERKELEY, CA and CASABLANCA, MOROCCO / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Berexia and SkyCentrics today announce they are partnering to develop the innovative, state of the art SkyCentrics GEBtool platform, a Grid-Interactive Efficient Buildings (GEBs) SaaS platform to manage buildings all around the world. SkyCentrics which is innovating in the heart of Silicon Valley, developed the GEBtool platform as a Decision Orchestration Tool which enables two-way, hybrid cloud/on-premises communication to orchestrate commercial and residential equipment performance based on utility price signals, carbon signals, and weather while maintaining occupant comfort and lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The SkyCentrics GEBtool platform can control, monitor, and coordinate millions of devices in real-time. Leveraging partnerships with many Internet of Things and traditional OEMs for buildings, the SkyCentrics platform presents a new form of digitalization for buildings. Its Demand Response Management System can send grid and carbon signals to over 1 million devices in less than one second through its utility web portal or its Open Automated Demand Response (OADR) certified cloud. By building on open standards and open-source national lab initiatives, SkyCentrics together with Berexia are bringing a highly reliable solution to all buildings allowing property owners, utilities, and OEMs to optimize the performance and design of devices and buildings.

SkyCentrics is one of the world leaders in open source and open standard communication tools for buildings with its first-to-market CTA-2045 Wi-Fi and cellular ECOPORT modules for plug and play device control. The SkyCentrics SkyKit enables traditional OEMs to rapidly get their equipment grid connected with an ECOPORT or OADR. SkyCentrics is leveraging its expertise developed from working with the best in the field: Pacific Northwest National Lab (PNNL), Oak Ridge National Lab (ORNL), and Lawrence Berkeley National Lab (LBNL), including the LBNL's California FlexHub.

With this partnership, Berexia is providing its expertise in innovative solutions development and its strong collaboration with all major cloud providers offering state of the art, flexible, and robust solutions to its clients. Berexia benefits from an international strategic presence and has demonstrated success in North Africa thanks to a highly motivated and educated Moroccan talent pool. Berexia will act as the bridge with this region to support the expected growth for the SkyCentrics GEBtool platform.

"SkyCentrics is excited to work with Berexia to expand our highly scalable and cyber secured platform to international enterprises," said Tristan de Frondeville, CEO, SkyCentrics. "SkyCentrics will leverage Berexia's expertise in the development of high speed, scalable architectures. This partnership will enable us to meet rapidly growing global customer demand for our state-of-the-art tool that can reduce the carbon footprint of buildings worldwide. Buildings contribute a substantial 33% of global carbon emissions, and we reduce those emissions significantly."

"Berexia is proud to demonstrate promising innovation synergies with SkyCentrics and officially launch its entrance into the smart city universe," said Berexia CEO, Fayçal Berghabi.

About SkyCentrics

SkyCentrics is the leader in open standards, Machine Learning Optimized, Internet of Things for buildings and utilities. Its CTA-2045 ECOPORT appliance modules were the first to achieve UL certification, and are able to connect commercial and residential devices to its secure and scalable cloud via Wi-Fi or cellular connections. Its SkyKit device control gateway gives commercial OEM equipment an OpenADR and CTA-2045 ECOPORT connection to the grid to orchestrate electric loads to grid and carbon signals while lowering total cost of ownership and increasing customer comfort. For more information, visit www.skycentrics.com.

About BEREXIA

BEREXIA is a computer and digital engineering company founded in 2010. With its experience in the Insurance, Banking, Health and Energy sectors, BEREXIA specializes in highly innovative subjects, in particular robotics and artificial intelligence (data mining, machine learning, deep learning, etc.). to accompany international groups and corporation through their innovation journey. For more information, visit www.berexia.com.

