MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes the results for the indices which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets.

The following changes will be implemented on 31 January 2022 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices Ticker Additions Deletions New Count MVIS CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders MVDFLE 0 3 6 MVIS CryptoCompare DeFi 20 MVDEFI 0 0 20 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5 MVDA5 0 0 5 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 MVDA10 1 1 10 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 MVDA25 1 1 25 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 MVDA 4 4 100 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap MVDALC 1 1 20 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap MVDAMC 1 1 30 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap MVDASC 5 5 50 MVIS CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders MVIALE 1 3 6 MVIS CryptoCompare Media Entertainment Leaders MVMELE 0 1 7 MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders MVSCLE 1 0 15 Weiss MVIS Top Tech Adoption Rating Index MVWTAR 2 3 22

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 23 February 2022.

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 31.10 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

