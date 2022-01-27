DJ EQS-News: Symbolism of fortune and prosperity in China premium wine continue to boost CN Logistics (2130.HK) eCommerce growth

EQS-News / 27/01/2022 / 09:23 UTC+8

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

????????????

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2130)

Symbolism of fortune and prosperity in China premium wine continue to boost CN Logistics eCommerce growth

[Hong Kong - 27 January 2022] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), has been actively promoting the development of online retail business for premium wines leveraging its advantages in wine logistics, to seize business opportunities arising from the increasing demand in China. Recently, the Group's strategic investment platform, "PinJiuFang Wine Marketplace" (pjfwines.com) ("PJFWines"), continued to outperform, achieving more than 200% monthly sales growth in December with effective business strategies and precision marketing approach.

PJFWines is a joint investment between CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (2130.HK) and eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX:ECG), the China first content driven cross-border premium wine eCommerce marketplace. The platform successfully onboarding 20,000 wine products (specifically in red, white and sparkling wine) originating from 15 countries, e.g. France, Italy, Chile, South Africa. With the Group's reliable logistics solutions and eCargo's eCommerce experience, especially its ability to provide customized one-stop eCommerce solutions covering website development, customer services, platform operation and marketing campaign, consumers can select the certified wine products at source and get the delivery swiftly by ordering from a simple platform interface.

In recent years, China's wine market has shown a rapid growth trend. China Business Industry Research Institute predicts that domestic wine consumption is expected to reach 867 million litres in 2021, up from 621 million litres in the previous year, gradually returning to the pre-COVID level. As the per capita consumption of wine in China still falls short of the global average, the market has huge potential. Leveraging its experience accumulated over the years, CN Logistics has been extending the eLogistics solutions to capture the rising domestic demand. Regarding the strong sales performance of PJFWines, Mr. Lau Shek Yau, the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, commented, "Through repeated trials and tribulations, PJFWines has gradually gained market recognition and achieved excellent performance. As China continues to outpace the global economy, we are confident that consumers' demand will continue to grow, and PJFWines will be able to seize opportunities. It is also worth mentioning that since its launch in the third quarter last year, PJFWines has conducted several rounds of marketing campaigns and its business performance is well recognised. I believe in near future, the eCommerce business will continue to be one of the key drive together with international groupage service that we are planning to launch this year, we will be able to achieve better synergies, which reward our shareholders in the long run."

- End - About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.

This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of CN Logistics International Holdings Limited.

For enquiries, please contact:

DLK Advisory ????

Telephone: 28577101

Email: pr@dlkadvisory.com File: Symbolism of fortune and prosperity in China premium wine continue to boost CN Logistics eCommerce growth

27/01/2022 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2022 20:23 ET (01:23 GMT)